She Out Dumbed Herself: Maxine Waters Says Melania Trump Should Be Deported

Along with honesty and integrity, consistency is a trait often sought in a politician. You want to know where a person stands and what to expect, and you want to know that they won't flip-flop on a whim. While Representative Maxine Waters may be sorely lacking in the first two traits, she is definitely consistent. Unfortunately for the people of California, she is consistently dumb.

Advertisement

It's not that we feel bad for them; they've been re-electing her for decades. You get what you vote for, and the voters in California's 43rd congressional district get Maxine.

We can't recall a time when Waters wasn't bat crap crazy. It seems like she's been in Congress since the redwoods were samplings, and she's been the OG of the obnoxious since she arrived. The race-baiting Rep. was spewing her statist ideology in the House of Representatives when Eric Swalwell was just learning to deny flatulent mishaps in his middle school cafeteria.

We can't say why, but she has gotten cranky in her later years. She's always been a looney leftist, but as the years have passed, her rhetoric has become angrier and more outlandish. Maybe senility is setting in, or perhaps that wig is overheating her octogenarian brain. Whatever the underlying cause, Maxine Waters harbors a lot of rage, and nothing brings that rage to the surface like President Trump.

No matter what else may be ailing the angry, aging Representative, she has displayed one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome ever recorded. She really hates the guy, and whether she is calling for people to get in Trump supporters' faces at gas stations or babbling about civil wars, the mere mention of his name can set Waters off, screeching like a moonbat.

If you think she can't possibly say anything dumber, that she's reached the crescendo of her TDS-driven stupidity, be patient. She has an uncanny ability to out-dumb herself.

Take, for instance, this recent speech in Los Angeles. Waters is speaking out against a proposal of the Trump Administration to end the practice of using anchor babies by illegal aliens to stay in the United States. In her barely coherent rambling, Maxine suggests that they should check the documentation status of Melania Trump's parents and then deport her.

Watch:

Maxine Waters wants to deport Melania pic.twitter.com/5ja21ES3qV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

You'd think someone who's been in Congress as long as Maxine has would have at least learned a little about how immigration laws work. Nope, not Maxine. She's not one to let facts get in the way of a good story.

Of course, The First Lady was never an anchor baby. She was born in Slovenia and immigrated to the US legally as an adult, becoming a naturalized US citizen. If anything, Melania Trump is a perfect example of how legal immigration is supposed to work.

Melania and her parents are citizens — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

Maxine and facts tend to mix like water and oil.

You literally have to work at it to be that much of an idiot. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

She has decades of experience practicing the art of idiocy. She's a natural.

Those aren't the same picture?

Do Democrats want to deport conservatives but not illegals? — We The Memes (@MericanMemes) March 24, 2025

That is exactly what they want.

Trump defiantly broke her.

Expel her from Congress. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) March 24, 2025

That would require her constituents to vote her out, but they keep sending her back. They say if you give the people what they want, they're sure to get what they deserve.

The 43rd Congressional District in California deserves Maxine Waters. The rest of us are just collateral damage.