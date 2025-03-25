Attendees at AOC and Bernie Sanders Denver Rally Openly Threaten to Kill President...
Canada Conspiracy: Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Annex Our Northern Neighbor to...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Shows He Fears Leadership as He Refuses to Answer Reporter’s Questions...
She Out Dumbed Herself: Maxine Waters Says Melania Trump Should Be Deported
Democrat Stacey Plaskett Claims American Citizens are Being Seized in ICE Deportation Raid...
Scott Jennings Makes Fun of Musk-Hating Tim Walz as Tesla Stock Rebounds Despite...
BUSTED: Allentown, PA School Board Member Faces Charges Over Another Hate Crime Hoax
VIP
The Grief We Were Denied: Remembering Our Loved Ones and the Lessons of...
WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data...
Chicago Cop Mohammed Khan Takes ‘Mirror, Mirror’ to a New Level, Kicks Rabbi’s...
Eight Days From the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, Early Voting Returns Show Trouble...
VIP
The Cost of Naive Compassion Is Too High for America to Bear
Boston Kid Begs Shameful Mayor Wu to Clean Up the Streets So He...
U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering...

Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Dem Worried About 'Inhumane' Treatment of Terrorist Illegal Alien Gangs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 AM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Another day, another leftist Democrat crying over the treatment of terrorist illegal alien gang members. Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross rushed to decry how deported illegal alien gang members were being treated. Scott Jennings shot back that they are being treated better than their victims.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Scott Jennings shuts down ultra-woke Tiffany Cross after she claims what’s happening to illegals and violent gang members is “inhumane” and “criminal” — 

CROSS: “If these were white men with families, there would be a whole different level of humanity extended to them."

JENNINGS: "You invoke the word inhumane. I would just point out that I don't think Jocelyn Nungaray or Laken Riley or any other victims of some of these illegal immigrants and gang members, they weren't treated very humanely. And I think what Trump is responding to is an outcry from the American people to solve this issue, to get the criminals out, and that's what they're doing."

"That's what they believe their mandate is to do. And I think there are legal arguments to be made, but you cannot deny that the American people are giving them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to exiting from the country, these animals."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We will never understand this intense, crazy urge Democrats have to elevate criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

Democrats seem compelled to defend those who seek to destroy us. Commenters have noticed.

She’s race-obsessed which means she’s blind to reality.

Advertisement

Posters are glad these illegal alien gangs are being removed from America. They say they want them gone no matter how it is done.

It is wild. We’ve never seen a Democrat be this impassioned in the defense of fellow Americans. But, enter the country illegally and rape or murder an American citizen and these Dems will walk over hot coals in your defense. It’s insane and will hopefully keep Democrats out of power indefinitely.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS CNN DEFENSE DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She Out Dumbed Herself: Maxine Waters Says Melania Trump Should Be Deported
Eric V.
Attendees at AOC and Bernie Sanders Denver Rally Openly Threaten to Kill President Trump
Warren Squire
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Greta Thunberg Belts Out Planet-Saving Sermons from a Truck’s Shadow in a Cringe-Worthy Spectacle
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement