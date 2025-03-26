President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has...
Brett T. | 5:45 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We somehow missed this Tuesday among all of the "Signalgate" noise, but it's exciting news. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum calling for the immediate declassification of materials related to the FBI’s 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation — the one into supposed Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Here's a very long post, but it's worth sticking with. Also, it includes a video of Trump's signing of the memorandum, "which gives the media right to go in and check it … you probably won't bother 'cause you're not gonna like what you see."

The post continues:

Per John Durham’s findings, CIA Director John Brennan informed Obama and Biden in August 2016 of Clinton’s scheme to link Trump’s campaign to Russia.

Crossfire Hurricane was the FBI’s 2016 counterintelligence investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Special Counsel John Durham’s report, released May 15, 2023, concluded: The FBI lacked “actual evidence” of collusion to justify a full investigation when it launched Crossfire Hurricane on July 31, 2016. The FBI mishandled the probe, relying on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” (e.g., the Steele dossier, linked to Clinton’s campaign via Perkins Coie). Durham criticized the FBI’s failure to vet intelligence about a “Clinton Plan” to tie Trump to Russia, which he argued should have influenced their approach. Durham’s report specifically notes a briefing on August 3, 2016, where CIA Director John Brennan informed President Obama, Vice President Biden, and other officials (e.g., James Comey, James Clapper) about intelligence suggesting Clinton approved a plan on July 26, 2016, to vilify Trump by alleging Russian interference. Brennan’s declassified notes, released by Ratcliffe in October 2020, corroborate this, stating: “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton… to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

The CIA referred this to the FBI on September 7, 2016, but Durham found no evidence the FBI acted on it to reassess Crossfire Hurricane (Web ID: 23). He argued this reflected a double standard, as the FBI gave Clinton defensive briefings about foreign threats but not Trump.

The “Clinton Plan” intelligence suggests her campaign pushed a narrative to tie Trump to Russia, possibly to deflect from her email scandal. Durham links this to the Steele dossier, funded by Clinton’s campaign and the DNC. Will we find direct evidence she personally orchestrated Crossfire Hurricane? Jake Sullivan, a Clinton advisor (now Biden’s National Security Adviser), denied knowledge of such a plan. "Surprisingly." Hillary literally gets away with murder. Obama was briefed on the Clinton Plan but took no "documented action," to initiate or steer Crossfire Hurricane. Or they never documented it, which is most likely what they did to cover up the truth. Durham faults the FBI, not Obama, for investigative failures. Claims of Obama “weaponizing” the intelligence community remain opinion, but the writing is all over the wall. They can't hide behind their dirty tricks and cover-ups any longer. The truth is being exposed right now through this Executive Order.

Could this finally expose Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for committing treason against a sitting president?

To be honest, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have already been exposed. The whole Russian collusion hoax came from the Clinton campaign, and the news media and the FBI ran with it.

Our guess is they won't. If heads were going to roll, they would have rolled already. Instead, Clinton has just turned into a troll on X.

What are the chances it will be … there hasn't been any accountability so far for anyone involved.

***

