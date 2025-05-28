Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then Maybe They Have a Better Shot

We wish we had more context around this clip, but what we do have is pretty informative. Apparently, especially in criminal cases, this judge feels that if the defendants see that the judge is black like she is, then maybe they have a "better shot." Just a couple of days ago, a Texas state representative introduced the idea of racially segregated classrooms, arguing that students would perform better with a teacher of the same skin color. The unspoken assumption here is that black defendants aren't going to get a fair shot from a white judge.
Here's Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams:
Judge Williams downgraded charges on a repeat offender who repeatedly attacks random white strangers in Cleveland
And yes, her son was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for the 2021 murder of his wife. (The judge in that case was a white woman, so perhaps he never had a shot.)
We all know that's not going to happen.
As far as that bit about downgrading charges on a repeat offender, Cleveland's WOIO reports:
Victims who were viciously assaulted by a Northeast Ohio man are now demanding justice, after a judge set that man free.
This past Monday Serus Walters, 20, pleaded guilty to brutally attacking three people throughout the Cleveland area.
A judge let Walters walk − now his victims want to know why, especially since 19 Investigates previously reported this happening at least one time before.
…
This past Monday, Judge Collier-Williams reduced Walters’ felony charge to a misdemeanor, allowing him to walk the streets of Cleveland once again.
“Judge Williams didn’t even put him on any kind of supervision,” said [David] Dudley.
“The prosecutor was shocked at that.”
And yes, Walters "looks like her."
