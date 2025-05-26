He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE...
BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's...
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far...
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel...
What's French for 'Liar'? President Macron's Office Spins Domestic Smack As 'Playful Teasi...
BREAKING: Man 'Detained' After Plowing Into Crowd of Liverpool Football Revelers
VIP
NY Times' Map of How Much Redder the Country Has Gotten in 8...
UK Creatives Face Brutal Backlash For Understanding Biology
Flashback: It's Hard to Believe This Kind of 'Win Over Men' Messaging Didn't...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Who Never Doubted Biden's Mental Acuity) Questions Trump's Mental A...
Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big,...
WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000...
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should...
VIP
BLM Activists 'Honor' the Targets They Robbed, Looted, and Burned Down for George...

Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Research'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitter

There have been some strong positive signs that we may be fixing the horrible state of education in America. School choice programs are succeeding in states at a rapid pace. And President Trump's Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, is working to end the wasteful and ineffectual Department of Education as we know it

Advertisement

But it's starting to become clear that if we truly want to improve the quality of our nation's K-12 schools, one definitive step needs to be taken: 

Remove Democrats from any position of authority on the matter. 

Yesterday, a video surfaced on X about the recent education debate in Texas. In the clip below, Houston Democrat representative Senfronia Thompson is questioning a witness about SB12, which abolishes DEI in Texas schools. In the course of making her argument, Thompson lets her mask slip about the inherent racism of the left. Watch: 

Wait. Did she just argue for segregated classrooms? Because we're pretty sure she just argued for segregated classrooms.

They're not even trying to hide it anymore, are they? 

(But kudos to the witness for telling her that her 'research' and any 'studies' that support such a preposterous idea are complete nonsense.)

Recommended

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We can't wait for the Democrats' next 'progressive' idea: separate water fountains. 

This might be a good time to remind everyone that it was Republicans who enabled passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Had it been left to Democrats, who held supermajorities, it never would have passed. 

Nope. Not surprising at all. Not even a little bit. 

Everyone has had great teachers and everyone has had lousy ones. The difference between the two can be due to many factors, but one factor it is NEVER due to is the respective skin color of the teacher and his or her students. 

Advertisement

Scratch a leftist, find a racist. 

Every. Single. Time. 

There is no question that Martin Luther King would not even recognize today's Democratic Party. He would be denouncing them at every turn.

They don't really have any kind of positive or constructive message, so they always return to their greatest hits. 

It's not better. Not for anyone. But that is how broken Democrats are today. They are literally making the case for a return to Jim Crow. 

No, it was definitely racist when Biden said it. And it is still racist today. 

Someone should probably tell Thompson that, though.

Advertisement

Ahh, but there's the problem, you see. 

Democrats don't want to teach students that 2+2=4. They want to teach students that they are the victims, the perpetual victims, in a 'systemically racist' country. 

If that is the objective, then what Thompson said makes a kind of twisted, perverse sense. 

Education is color blind. Indoctrination is not.

Thompson probably is not intelligent enough to realize that she let the cat out of the bag here and said the quiet part out loud. 

But the rest of us heard her, loud and clear.

And that is why leftist ideology needs to be completely expunged from any decisions regarding our children's education. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DEMOCRATS EDUCATION RACISM SEGREGATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel
Amy Curtis
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel for the Right'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE Dragging
Amy Curtis
GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True
Sam J.
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should TERRIFY Hunter Biden
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel Amy Curtis
Advertisement