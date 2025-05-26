Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Research'

There have been some strong positive signs that we may be fixing the horrible state of education in America. School choice programs are succeeding in states at a rapid pace. And President Trump's Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, is working to end the wasteful and ineffectual Department of Education as we know it.

But it's starting to become clear that if we truly want to improve the quality of our nation's K-12 schools, one definitive step needs to be taken:

Remove Democrats from any position of authority on the matter.

Yesterday, a video surfaced on X about the recent education debate in Texas. In the clip below, Houston Democrat representative Senfronia Thompson is questioning a witness about SB12, which abolishes DEI in Texas schools. In the course of making her argument, Thompson lets her mask slip about the inherent racism of the left. Watch:

RACISM: A Texas State Representative is pushing for race-based classroom assignments, claiming students perform better when taught by teachers who share their skin color. pic.twitter.com/TyK8vyElfK — @amuse (@amuse) May 25, 2025

Wait. Did she just argue for segregated classrooms? Because we're pretty sure she just argued for segregated classrooms.

They're not even trying to hide it anymore, are they?

(But kudos to the witness for telling her that her 'research' and any 'studies' that support such a preposterous idea are complete nonsense.)

The progressives, have progressed in a 180.



They’ve made so much “progress,” that they’re back to segregation.



Give them another ten years, and they’ll eliminate indoor plumbing. https://t.co/QiqM8qziZf — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) May 25, 2025

We can't wait for the Democrats' next 'progressive' idea: separate water fountains.

We literally ended this with Brown v. Board of Education



And long before that, with the Fourteenth Amendment



Democrats are resisting that … again https://t.co/eRlVfVLiL3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025

This might be a good time to remind everyone that it was Republicans who enabled passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Had it been left to Democrats, who held supermajorities, it never would have passed.

Unsurprising that the party of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow, and opposition to the civil rights bill of 1964 is now for a return to segregation. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) May 25, 2025

Nope. Not surprising at all. Not even a little bit.

My best teacher as a kid was Mrs. Muriel Sanders, in Smithfield middle school, 6th grade math. African American. She encouraged me to skip a grade and aim higher. Thank you Mrs. Sanders! https://t.co/gdwSJpfvQW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 25, 2025

Everyone has had great teachers and everyone has had lousy ones. The difference between the two can be due to many factors, but one factor it is NEVER due to is the respective skin color of the teacher and his or her students.

Okay, that is just straight-up segregation. wtf https://t.co/PiWCqmYs1c — NON (@NON21848128) May 25, 2025

Scratch a leftist, find a racist.

Every. Single. Time.

MLK is rolling in his grave right now https://t.co/KLnL9CEQIA — Blonde (@BlondeOatmeal) May 25, 2025

There is no question that Martin Luther King would not even recognize today's Democratic Party. He would be denouncing them at every turn.

They don't really have any kind of positive or constructive message, so they always return to their greatest hits.

This is getting dangerously close to the justification for Jim Crow, which was that it was better for both blacks and whites. And by dangerously close I mean "basically the same." I don't know why it would be right now when it wasn't then. — Robert Shibley (@rshibley) May 25, 2025

It's not better. Not for anyone. But that is how broken Democrats are today. They are literally making the case for a return to Jim Crow.

Should they drink from separate water fountains as well?

Sowell never misses. pic.twitter.com/Kj2kLQRv73 — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) May 25, 2025

So this wasn’t racist after all? pic.twitter.com/M8Qy7ngcpE — Pass The Mic (@PassTheMic6) May 25, 2025

No, it was definitely racist when Biden said it. And it is still racist today.

Someone should probably tell Thompson that, though.

The idea that skin color affects a student’s success is absurd.



A teacher’s or student’s race has no impact on a child’s ability to excel in the classroom.



Math is colorblind—2+2 equals 4, whether you’re Black, Brown, or White. https://t.co/gVIbIb030b — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) May 26, 2025

Ahh, but there's the problem, you see.

Democrats don't want to teach students that 2+2=4. They want to teach students that they are the victims, the perpetual victims, in a 'systemically racist' country.

If that is the objective, then what Thompson said makes a kind of twisted, perverse sense.

Education is color blind. Indoctrination is not.

Thompson probably is not intelligent enough to realize that she let the cat out of the bag here and said the quiet part out loud.

But the rest of us heard her, loud and clear.

And that is why leftist ideology needs to be completely expunged from any decisions regarding our children's education.

