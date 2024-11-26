HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

James Carville is not happy, and he's gonna make sure every Democratic staffer knows about it. After the election, he went on a tirade lamenting the Democrats will have no power in the next administration (good!), and he blamed Kamala's appearance on 'The View' for scuttling her campaign (that was only part of it).

There was no saving this campaign. Any attempts were the political equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

But there are lessons to be learned (whether or not the Left learns them remains to be seen).

One of the things that they need to learn is that people who might disagree with you some of the time are not your opponent, and speaking to adversaries can help you. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance sure did. They sat down for interviews with less-than-friendly journalists and hosts and largely did well.

Kamala Harris couldn't even be bothered to go on Joe Rogan's show. Would it have flipped the election? Unlikely, but it didn't help.

And Carville wants the young staffers who likely made the decision not to appear to know it.

(Warning: NSFW language; we recommend using earbuds to watch this).

That's what they need to hear, but they'd require therapy and emotional support animals if Carville ran a campaign they worked on.

Wait. Now that this writer thinks about it, Carville needs to head a campaign with these staffers and they need to turn it into a reality show.

That would be so entertaining.

Anywho.

They will because those 23-year-old staffers think their poli-sci degree from Yale outweighs the decades of experience Carville has.

Quite possibly. Carville seems to disagree.

He would be.

Which is exactly what this writer said above.

This made us chuckle.

And he's going full-on scorched earth.

Heh.

This writer agrees.

Gen Xers rock though, so we're cool with that.

