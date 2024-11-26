'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview

James Carville is not happy, and he's gonna make sure every Democratic staffer knows about it. After the election, he went on a tirade lamenting the Democrats will have no power in the next administration (good!), and he blamed Kamala's appearance on 'The View' for scuttling her campaign (that was only part of it).

There was no saving this campaign. Any attempts were the political equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

But there are lessons to be learned (whether or not the Left learns them remains to be seen).

One of the things that they need to learn is that people who might disagree with you some of the time are not your opponent, and speaking to adversaries can help you. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance sure did. They sat down for interviews with less-than-friendly journalists and hosts and largely did well.

Kamala Harris couldn't even be bothered to go on Joe Rogan's show. Would it have flipped the election? Unlikely, but it didn't help.

And Carville wants the young staffers who likely made the decision not to appear to know it.

(Warning: NSFW language; we recommend using earbuds to watch this).

Dem strategist James Carville absolutely obliterates Kamala's progressive staffers who kept Harris from doing the @joerogan interview: I would tell them, "Not only am I not interested in your f**king opinion, I’m not even gonna call you by your name."



"You’re 23 years old. I… pic.twitter.com/r3NpDVKyDq — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) November 26, 2024

That's what they need to hear, but they'd require therapy and emotional support animals if Carville ran a campaign they worked on.

Wait. Now that this writer thinks about it, Carville needs to head a campaign with these staffers and they need to turn it into a reality show.

That would be so entertaining.

Anywho.

This is brilliant. And I hope Democrats continue to ignore his advice. 🙂👍 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Keith J.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BlackMagic63) November 26, 2024

They will because those 23-year-old staffers think their poli-sci degree from Yale outweighs the decades of experience Carville has.

I believe it would’ve hurt her more to go on Rogan than not. She would’ve been exposed as the idiot she really is. — Pags 🇺🇸 (@bigdog0668) November 26, 2024

Quite possibly. Carville seems to disagree.

He would be a hilarious Joe Rogan interview — kcmiller (@jcmustian) November 26, 2024

He would be.

The point is, a lot of these 23 y.o. kids are products of an education that never challenged them and hive-mind thinkers driven by a tic-toc mentality. They don't yet grasp what it is that they don't know. — Gene Hammons (@Thunderbuck4) November 26, 2024

Which is exactly what this writer said above.

Don't sugar coat it James, how do you really feel. — Hodgy (@HodgySez) November 26, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Say what you want about Carville, or Serpent Head as I call him, but he’s a flamethrower. https://t.co/GBG7SoU7Pt — Hayden Gray (@realUnforgiven1) November 26, 2024

And he's going full-on scorched earth.

I'm not a dem, and I don't like Carville, but I do feel this way about most 20-somethings today, lol. https://t.co/eGuyaBmaob — raison d'être (@Morphic_Fields) November 26, 2024

Heh.

I know we agree on nothing, but I 100% agree that the Carville approach needs to be extended throughout the entire working world, public and private. https://t.co/P5eaOr0VXt — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) November 26, 2024

This writer agrees.

Politics is a hard game, not a coddling experience no matter that party. Zoomers have no clue and that’s why late Gen Xers and older millennials will be in charge for a lot longer than would be typical of generations. https://t.co/sKztyZyGt3 — Rob Shrum (@RobShrum) November 26, 2024

Gen Xers rock though, so we're cool with that.