'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

James Carville is a hardcore Lefty, but he's also right and one of the few occasional voices of reason in the Democratic Party. The Dems would do well to listen to him from time to time and maybe they'd learn a thing or two.

Carville was correct that Kamala Harris' appearance on The View was part of her undoing, and reportedly went off on Democratic staffers back in September, saying they 'lacked substance' (boy, was that an understatement).

Here he is, going off on them again in the wake of an absolute butt whooping at the polls (NSFW language warning; we advise listening to this with earbuds).

He's right. Profane, but right.

Heh.

He was wrong about the win. But he's not wrong about why she lost, and what they need to do moving forward.

And since a lot of Lefties are leaving X and retreating into their bubbles, this may take longer.

A very good point.

No reason to believe they'll start now.

Heh. We remember that.

And they've spent the last week proving him right.

The dam is breaking.

Bingo.

But even without the identity politics nonsense, Kamala would have lost. Because of Bidenomics.

The schadenfreude is delicious, not gonna lie.

