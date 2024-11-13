'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures

James Carville is a hardcore Lefty, but he's also right and one of the few occasional voices of reason in the Democratic Party. The Dems would do well to listen to him from time to time and maybe they'd learn a thing or two.

Carville was correct that Kamala Harris' appearance on The View was part of her undoing, and reportedly went off on Democratic staffers back in September, saying they 'lacked substance' (boy, was that an understatement).

Here he is, going off on them again in the wake of an absolute butt whooping at the polls (NSFW language warning; we advise listening to this with earbuds).

JAMES CARVILLE SAYS 'I TOLD YOU SO' TO DEMOCRATS



'We told you this identity s**t was a disaster. We have no power. Nothing.'pic.twitter.com/h7888HriC2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 12, 2024

He's right. Profane, but right.

Carville, KING of the Democrat Party SNAKES!!



"WE ARE OUT OF POWER!!" Can we get you a...



WAAAAAMBULANCE??? — CaptMeticuli (@CaptMeticuli) November 13, 2024

Heh.

Yet he predicted a decisive Kamala win and was surprised as any Democrat when she got swept.



So James, STFU. — Oddball (@wokathorianism) November 12, 2024

He was wrong about the win. But he's not wrong about why she lost, and what they need to do moving forward.

James doesn't realize there is no talent pool in the Democrat Party. Just a bunch of far left out of touch over indoctrinated fools. The are so far beyond reality that it's going to take years just to get back in touch with the real world before anyone will take them seriously. — GenX S**tposter (@GenxS**tpost) November 13, 2024

And since a lot of Lefties are leaving X and retreating into their bubbles, this may take longer.

Before Dobbs, voters who wanted “to save Roe” had to vote for extreme progressive policies like open borders & DEI & gender ideology.



Those voters can now vote for the abortion laws they want at the state level. So they no longer have to vote Democrat in national elections. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) November 13, 2024

A very good point.

Carville probably ran one of the most impossibly difficult campaigns, Bill Clinton (92), and won … won big. He knows what he’s talking about. But the DNC doesn’t listen to men like him anymore. — Hans Gruber the Great (@f_pitt2000) November 13, 2024

No reason to believe they'll start now.

The only time he was right was when he got hammered for saying there were “too many preachy females” in the Dem Party, and that was before there was one of them was at the top of the Dem ticket! — TiredofDemLies (@CarrieJsKid) November 13, 2024

Heh. We remember that.

And they've spent the last week proving him right.

We now live in a post woke America … and it’ll flow on the world.



Even the psychotics on MSNBC are now admitting the radical trans stuff was politically harmful. https://t.co/PLPp0ajfyx — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) November 13, 2024

The dam is breaking.

Carville is right. It's the economy stupid. Identity politics =💩 https://t.co/rn8tnXszQe — Ghost (@GhostRises) November 13, 2024

Bingo.

But even without the identity politics nonsense, Kamala would have lost. Because of Bidenomics.

So glad that this old liberal crypt keeper is still alive to see his party in complete shambles and on it's way to obsolesence. https://t.co/cK0wo9rCO2 — Paul Kersey (@RadioFreeWalton) November 13, 2024

The schadenfreude is delicious, not gonna lie.