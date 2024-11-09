Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
VIP
Tim Walz Can't Understand Why So Many Voters 'Wound Up Choosing the Other...
'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun...
Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They...
Dragged Out Race: Here's a List of Things Faster than Arizona Counting Ballots
Harris & Walls: Painters De-Face Building After Kamala's Humiliating Loss to Trump
Cutting Kamala: Rogan Reveals Harris Demanded Editorial Control Over Podcast Interview
Joe Biden's Revenge? Nancy Pelosi Revealed What Really Happened With the Democrat Coup
Disaster Debacle: Whistleblowers Say FEMA Relief Workers Skipped Homes with Trump Signs an...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Alleged 'Journalist' Catherine Rampell Gets Her Knickers in a Bunch After Being Called...
Kamala's Cash Splash: A Billion-Dollar Blunder in the Battle for the White House
Friday Fun Time: Twitter Celebrates Democrats' YUGE Losses With Democrat Election Flicks
So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to...

James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'

Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on November 09, 2024

The eventual collapse of the Harris-Walz campaign can be partly traced back to many things. The Dems ended up showing Biden the door and replacing him with a far-Left nominee with a record and past comments they worked hard to hide. The whole campaign was fake and that was obvious, but then they brought Tim Walz aboard to win over midwestern men. Yeah, we're still laughing at that one too. 

Advertisement

Harris also avoided tough interviews and even botched the softball ones. That brings us to what James Carville blames to a large degree for Harris getting wiped out on election day, which was her answer to a question from Sunny Hostin on "The View" about what she'd do different from Biden. You might remember Harris' answer: "There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

James Carville said that was a turning point: 

Think about it: The legacy media is wondering why they've lost their influence and all they need to do is realize that the most telling question that exposed Harris' lack of preparation came from one of the panelists of Kamala cheerleaders on "The View." 

Recommended

Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There was more accidental "journalism" on "The View" this election cycle than on most media outlets combined.

Hostin thought she was teeing up an easy one for Harris but it didn't turn out that way:

And that could lead the Dems to field an even phonier candidate. Hopefully the Democrats will have learned nothing from what happened in this election and why.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen
Amy Curtis
Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
Doug P.
'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun Trump-Voting Family During the Holidays
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden's Revenge? Nancy Pelosi Revealed What Really Happened With the Democrat Coup
FuzzyChimp
Dragged Out Race: Here's a List of Things Faster than Arizona Counting Ballots
Warren Squire
Tim Walz Can't Understand Why So Many Voters 'Wound Up Choosing the Other Path' (Here, Let Me Help)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen Amy Curtis
Advertisement