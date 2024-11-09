James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'

The eventual collapse of the Harris-Walz campaign can be partly traced back to many things. The Dems ended up showing Biden the door and replacing him with a far-Left nominee with a record and past comments they worked hard to hide. The whole campaign was fake and that was obvious, but then they brought Tim Walz aboard to win over midwestern men. Yeah, we're still laughing at that one too.

Harris also avoided tough interviews and even botched the softball ones. That brings us to what James Carville blames to a large degree for Harris getting wiped out on election day, which was her answer to a question from Sunny Hostin on "The View" about what she'd do different from Biden. You might remember Harris' answer: "There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

James Carville said that was a turning point:

James Carville on how Sunny Hostin ended Kamala Harris' campaign:

"When we go back and history unearths this, it's going to be right there on the View.

Sunny Hostin, Houston, whatever asked the question. That's the most devastating answer you can imagine."



Thank you Sunny Hostin… pic.twitter.com/rtiDCzSECV — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 8, 2024

Think about it: The legacy media is wondering why they've lost their influence and all they need to do is realize that the most telling question that exposed Harris' lack of preparation came from one of the panelists of Kamala cheerleaders on "The View."

We’d like to thank the women of @theview, and — in particular — @sunny for the role they played helping elect @realDonaldTrump by such a decisive margin. https://t.co/KqNQQOQKLt — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) November 9, 2024

There was more accidental "journalism" on "The View" this election cycle than on most media outlets combined.

I’ve always thought Carville was a nut case, but he nails this moment… what he doesn’t say is they fielded the worst candidate in 150 years or more.. https://t.co/QG3K2rMB5P — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) November 9, 2024

Hostin thought she was teeing up an easy one for Harris but it didn't turn out that way:

Sunny Hostin thought she was giving Harris the easiest question ever but Harris was such a bad candidate she failed it.



But I think this incident will lead to lefties being even more scripted and devious in providing ?s ahead of time and working together on answers https://t.co/ZLkSwNQLhx — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 8, 2024

And that could lead the Dems to field an even phonier candidate. Hopefully the Democrats will have learned nothing from what happened in this election and why.