Kamala Harris Needed Many Paragraphs for a Rogan Explanation That Could Have Been a Single Sentence

Doug P. | 12:08 PM on September 25, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Former VP Kamala Harris has a book out about her presidential campaign that went down in flames and she's laughably claiming that she didn't have enough time to introduce herself to voters. In fact voters had too much exposure to Harris and Tim Walz and their campaign knew it, which explains why they tried to keep her in tightly scripted interviews with only the friendliest of friendly interviewers. All while trying to distract people with Beyonce, Cardi-B and Oprah. 

Harris is now on a book tour, and it got off to a rocky start thanks to some pro-Palestinian protesters who showed up for some Left-on-Left screeching

First of all, that was a lot of words from Harris to say something that could have been written in one sentence: 

Harris used a lot of words to say "I didn't do the interview because it most likely would have done more my campaign far more harm than good."

It's even more ridiculous considering what else was written on the same page: 

Harris wanted to stay focused on swing states but lost every swing state. In hindsight maybe she should have spent the whole campaign in Texas. 

We'll see what, if anything, Rogan has to say about what's in Harris' book:

Stay tuned and pass the popcorn. 

*****

