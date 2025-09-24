Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD Start

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' book was released this week, and there's a quick tour going on before the tome inevitably plunges into bargain bins nationwide.

The Harris book is all about how a presidential campaign was quickly formed and then death spiraled into the ground in record time. We haven't read it yet (maybe we will after it hits the $3 bin) but based on reports the ex VP dumps on Biden, his staff and other Democrats for putting her in the position of getting pummeled by Trump in the November election. Harris said she's excited by the book tour opportunity to hear everybody's stories:

The 107 days I spent campaigning for president were some of the most rewarding and challenging times of my life. My book reflects on that journey, and this tour is about what comes next. I am excited to see you all and hear your stories.



Sometimes the fight takes awhile — and… pic.twitter.com/oOtKrQrPhv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2025

Oh, she's going to hear some stories.

Harris' first stop on her book tour was in New York City Wednesday evening, and the former Democrat presidential nominee (after Biden dropped out) was forced to remind some critics on the Left that she's not in any position of power at the moment. Brace for the usual unhinged protesters:

Protesters in support of Gaza have interrupted Kamala Harris several times during the first stop of her book tour tonight in NYC.



At one point, she responded to a protester: “I’m not president right now. There’s nothing I can do.” pic.twitter.com/3oGdLnHzp6 — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) September 24, 2025

What a way to kick off the book tour 🤣



Kamala Harris’ first stop was disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters.

pic.twitter.com/XYEiCs5tMe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: In an embarrassing moment, Kamala Harris’ book tour INTERRUPTED by a “pro-Palestine” infiltrator



“You’re not letting me talk!! Let’s bring the temperature down!”



Couldn’t happen to a better failed politician 😂



pic.twitter.com/buXaECrSM0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025

Remember the "campaign of joy"? Nobody else does either.

Not, “I’m talking now?” — SaulGoodman2008 (@SaulG2008) September 25, 2025

Guess not!

I have to assume whoever thought it was a good idea to send Kamala Harris out on a book tour also had something to do with the final season of Game of Thrones and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) September 24, 2025

That could be.

