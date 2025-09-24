Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
VIP
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...

Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD Start

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' book was released this week, and there's a quick tour going on before the tome inevitably plunges into bargain bins nationwide. 

Advertisement

The Harris book is all about how a presidential campaign was quickly formed and then death spiraled into the ground in record time. We haven't read it yet (maybe we will after it hits the $3 bin) but based on reports the ex VP dumps on Biden, his staff and other Democrats for putting her in the position of getting pummeled by Trump in the November election. Harris said she's excited by the book tour opportunity to hear everybody's stories: 

Oh, she's going to hear some stories.

Harris' first stop on her book tour was in New York City Wednesday evening, and the former Democrat presidential nominee (after Biden dropped out) was forced to remind some critics on the Left that she's not in any position of power at the moment. Brace for the usual unhinged protesters: 

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Remember the "campaign of joy"? Nobody else does either. 

Guess not!

That could be.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and Kamala Harris' post-election lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare Against Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement