Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now With Visual Aids

The "Top Priority" hoax is the new "Very Fine People" hoax. Aaron Rupar humonculus Acyn did well for himself, racking up nine million views of a deceptively edited video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responding to a question from a reporter about whether President Donald Trump had any more renovations planned. She responded:

"Not to my knowledge, no. But he’s a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority."

Acyn clipped the video to show only the last sentence: "But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president's top priority." Democrats pounced, but the deception was so egregious that even CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, fully rested from his four-year nap during the Biden administration, called it out.

Sen. Mark Kelley, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Chuck Schumer all reported the butchered clip, with Schumer posting, "It’s hard to wrap your mind around it because of how callous it is. But that’s what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt actually said. Out loud. To press. Proudly."

With even CNN debunking the non-story, Schumer, emerging from the 13th vote to keep the government shut down, showed off his new poster that he had a staffer run down to whatever used to be called Kinko's and have made. Now he is using visual aids to spread the hoax, four days later.

Chuck Schumer is still lying about @PressSec's quote about the ballroom being President Trump's "main priority," which was a response to a question specifically about White House renovations.



He says "you can't make this stuff up," even though that's what he literally did. pic.twitter.com/UlZlJDkT97 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2025

Nice visual aid you've got there.

Seemed easy enough for him to make it up — Anti Communist Jack (@GenZWhig) October 28, 2025

It sure was.

Schumer’s narrative vs. reality: always a masterclass in gaslighting. Facts don’t care about your spin. 🇺🇸🔥 — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) October 28, 2025

Why are they latching on to this obvious lie? Oh wait nevermind... — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 28, 2025





Where are the rest of the fact-checkers on this? It's all the Democrats have at this point.

