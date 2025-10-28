CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom...
Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now With Visual Aids

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on October 28, 2025
The "Top Priority" hoax is the new "Very Fine People" hoax. Aaron Rupar humonculus Acyn did well for himself, racking up nine million views of a deceptively edited video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responding to a question from a reporter about whether President Donald Trump had any more renovations planned. She responded:

"Not to my knowledge, no. But he’s a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority."

Acyn clipped the video to show only the last sentence: "But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president's top priority." Democrats pounced, but the deception was so egregious that even CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, fully rested from his four-year nap during the Biden administration, called it out.

Sen. Mark Kelley, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Chuck Schumer all reported the butchered clip, with Schumer posting, "It’s hard to wrap your mind around it because of how callous it is. But that’s what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt actually said. Out loud. To press. Proudly."

With even CNN debunking the non-story, Schumer, emerging from the 13th vote to keep the government shut down, showed off his new poster that he had a staffer run down to whatever used to be called Kinko's and have made. Now he is using visual aids to spread the hoax, four days later.

Nice visual aid you've got there.

It sure was.


Where are the rest of the fact-checkers on this? It's all the Democrats have at this point.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

