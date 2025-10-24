Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero Shame

Admittedly, AI is sometimes hard to determine, but once a siting US Senator is made aware of a doctored video, maybe he should admit it and take it down. Apparently, Senator Mark Kelly is fine with signal boosting lies.

Don’t do that. It is not a good look. Everyone knows she was referring to priorities about what the reporter asked about other projects. Everyone knows that. This makes you look desperate. https://t.co/Cm5URFLVHg — jdjebb6 (@jdjebb6) October 24, 2025

If you’re going to engage in dishonesty, at least form a complete sentence https://t.co/lPKjZcz7mP — Varun Pramanik (@varunpramanik) October 24, 2025

He thinks it's clever just to quote tweet the lie and put a question mark like he's just asking questions. He knows what he is doing.

More proof that you don’t need to have an IQ above room temperature to be an astronaut (or a Senator). https://t.co/xhehSie2NP — BackForAnotherRound (@BackAnother4) October 24, 2025

Kelly, the smallest man in Congress with the biggest ego, once again reveals his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.



Trump, not a retire Naval officer with 25 years of military experience, also secured our borders without any help from Congress.



Kelly is a desperate… https://t.co/Nhf6KI05Us — RFC (@LagunitaRFC) October 23, 2025

He definitely proved he is fine with spreading lies.

These are the people who created a Ministry of Truth to persecute those whom they claimed spread misinformation. https://t.co/CKcK7Y98IThttps://t.co/dYvmaRwgqq — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 24, 2025

Thank goodness, President Trump won.

I know you are a terrible Senator, but let me explain to you since you are confused. The question was asking about any plans for additional renovations, and she answered explaining that the ballroom is the main priority. In the context of doing remodels. https://t.co/XBxWKiy4Cs — Dr. Stagazona (@stagazona) October 24, 2025

He is lying and he knows he is lying. He just doesn't care.

Mollie Hemingway says you're too stupid to be a senator, and we wholly agree with her.

WTF happened to you? You had a respectable reputation once upon a time, but now you've aligned yourself with lunatic leftist ideas and an anti American agenda that shames you. https://t.co/vudAsM1mAk — Think (@PotusPostulate) October 24, 2025

If Trump is so bad then why does the Left have to lie about it? https://t.co/KiKkFNIap7 — Beau Bronson (@BeauBronson2) October 24, 2025

That's an excellent question.

