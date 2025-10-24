BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump Priority' Answer

Doug P. | 3:48 PM on October 24, 2025
Screenshotted meme

One of the latest dishonest talking points going around amongst the Democrats stems from a video of Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt's press conference yesterday where the Left is of course skipping the obvious context.

A fresh talking point has been distributed and Democrats are running with it all while managing to keep the federal government shut down by blocking the CR in the Senate. That narrative is that Trump's "top priority" is the East Wing construction and nothing else. 

Trump's top priority is certainly not preventing Democrats from spreading false narratives (if Trump was an actual King he could do that). 

Chuck Schumer was of course among Dems spreading that around: 

Naturally Chuck left something out, not unlike the time he forgot to cook the burger before putting cheese on it.

Watching the video, however, it's clear that Leavitt was referring specifically to White House projects and not everything in general, but the Dems of course won't pretend to care: 

The Dem narrative machine is so shameless on this one that they've even lost CNN:

Yikes! Way to go, Dems!

Then again, those BS claims are coming from the same Democrats who tried to tell everybody that videos they were seeing of Biden were "cheap fakes," when the actual "cheap fakes" are coming from the Dems. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

