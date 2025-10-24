RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump Priority' Answer

One of the latest dishonest talking points going around amongst the Democrats stems from a video of Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt's press conference yesterday where the Left is of course skipping the obvious context.

A fresh talking point has been distributed and Democrats are running with it all while managing to keep the federal government shut down by blocking the CR in the Senate. That narrative is that Trump's "top priority" is the East Wing construction and nothing else.

Not lowering costs for the American people? https://t.co/O23i6OODKe — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) October 23, 2025

Trump's top priority is certainly not preventing Democrats from spreading false narratives (if Trump was an actual King he could do that).

Chuck Schumer was of course among Dems spreading that around:

“At this moment in time of course, the ballroom is really the president's main priority.”



It’s hard to wrap your mind around it because of how callous it is.



But that’s what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt actually said. Out loud. To press. Proudly. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 24, 2025

Naturally Chuck left something out, not unlike the time he forgot to cook the burger before putting cheese on it.

Watching the video, however, it's clear that Leavitt was referring specifically to White House projects and not everything in general, but the Dems of course won't pretend to care:

What's actually callous is how easily you lie.



Here's the full video: https://t.co/W9eGjSCY3R pic.twitter.com/bxx7txoZms — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2025

The Dem narrative machine is so shameless on this one that they've even lost CNN:

When even DANIEL DALE is fact-checking you.... pic.twitter.com/IEkyAAP8y9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2025

Yikes! Way to go, Dems!

Liar



She was answering the question:



“In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the president looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?”



She did not say it’s his top priority as presidentpic.twitter.com/XG97QE3kpM — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) October 24, 2025

Then again, those BS claims are coming from the same Democrats who tried to tell everybody that videos they were seeing of Biden were "cheap fakes," when the actual "cheap fakes" are coming from the Dems.

