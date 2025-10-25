VIP
Swedish Judge Defends Not Deporting ‘Asylum Seeker’ Because Sexual Assault Was So Brief
Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a...
Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her...
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East...
June Lockhart Star of Lassie and Lost in Space Dies at 100 Years...
State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network...
VIP
Guilt-Tripping Voters: Using 'Islamophobia' Narratives to Push Identity Politics in Campai...
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military...
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media...
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...

UK: Masked Militant Muslims Gather to Claim Their Territory After Cops Ban 'Anti-Immigrant' Protest

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 25, 2025
Meme

As we reported earlier this week, the London Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday said that they'd shut down a protest by the U.K. Independence Party outside of a migrant hotel that would have called for mass deportation.

Advertisement

With that protest quashed, the Muslim inhabitants of Tower Hamlets turned out in force on Saturday to stake their claim to the territory.

We looked up mandem … it's British slang for a group of close male friends.

Recommended

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Brett T.
Advertisement

Britain's liberal white women have their own greeting committee called "Stand Up to Racism."

Advertisement

Where are the police to make sure no one from the U.K. Independence Party shows up to protest?

As we reported earlier, Zohran Mamdani tearfully recounted how his aunt felt unsafe on the subways after some people did something on September 11, 2001. As our own Just Mindy reported Saturday morning, early voting started in New York City, and Mamdani's closing message was "stop being bigots and prove to me you're not bigots by voting for me."

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ENGLAND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Brett T.
Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a REAL ID
Brett T.
Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
Brett T.
Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns
justmindy
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind
justmindy
Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country Brett T.
Advertisement