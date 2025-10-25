UK: Masked Militant Muslims Gather to Claim Their Territory After Cops Ban 'Anti-Immigrant' Protest

As we reported earlier this week, the London Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday said that they'd shut down a protest by the U.K. Independence Party outside of a migrant hotel that would have called for mass deportation.

The prospect of serious disorder has prompted us to intervene to prevent a protest organised by UKIP from taking place in Tower Hamlets on Saturday.



It was calling for ‘mass deportations’ and had caused significant community concerns.



More details 🔽https://t.co/GOhzQCOLfM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 21, 2025

With that protest quashed, the Muslim inhabitants of Tower Hamlets turned out in force on Saturday to stake their claim to the territory.

“All you can see is the mandem.”

Thugs. pic.twitter.com/GAMzyn8MpF — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) October 25, 2025

We looked up mandem … it's British slang for a group of close male friends.

London (Oct. 25) — Masked militants part of a “Muslim patrol” gathered to claim ownership of the public space in White Chapel. pic.twitter.com/KZSMU1XUFW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2025

Ah yes, the “Muslim patrol”, because nothing says integration like declaring your own caliphate over a London postcode while the police tweet about “community cohesion. — C. Sallustius (@CSallustius) October 25, 2025

Why these Brits not waving British flags? — Richard Deaks (@Richarddeacon20) October 25, 2025

Not one 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪… — John (@JohnSmithr78y) October 25, 2025

Were the women folk locked in their basements again….



The brothers only ever seem to like male company…..



Seems a bit gay….. — Scott (@StopULEZToday) October 25, 2025

Why they dressed like terrorists ? — Deano (@deanofcafc) October 25, 2025

Tower Hamlets used to be a Jewish area for several hundred years. pic.twitter.com/tSLkk2HujE — Peter Tudor Kerr (@greentree1001) October 25, 2025

What do most native Britons think of this? Are they still virtue signaling like lemmings or are they waking up to the realty facing them? England is literally paying Islam to invade and conquer their own country. — The Iowan (@solhorizonfarm) October 25, 2025

Britain's liberal white women have their own greeting committee called "Stand Up to Racism."

England would be remembered as a kingdom who could win any country on the globe, yet one weak generation made this nation give up their own land without a fight. — User (@TrueNorthUser) October 25, 2025

RIP UK. Your forefathers died in vain — 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘀𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿 (@LiberTasWar79) October 25, 2025

Muslims love creating lawless no-go zones where not even the police dare to go. We know this because they do it in every country where they become numerous enough to get away with it. Thanks Muslims, for this wonderful contribution. — Daughter of Vikings (@DaughterVikings) October 25, 2025

Where are the police to make sure no one from the U.K. Independence Party shows up to protest?

NYC is next — EvJames (@EvJames2069) October 25, 2025

As we reported earlier, Zohran Mamdani tearfully recounted how his aunt felt unsafe on the subways after some people did something on September 11, 2001. As our own Just Mindy reported Saturday morning, early voting started in New York City, and Mamdani's closing message was "stop being bigots and prove to me you're not bigots by voting for me."

