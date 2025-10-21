London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations

As we reported in a VIP post in September, bad boy Tommy Robinson organized something called a "Unite the Kingdom" rally, and the BBC estimates that up to 150,000 joined the rally in London to protest unfettered mass migration from mostly Muslim countries. This followed "Operation: Raise the Colours," in which native Britons hung English flags and the Cross of Saint George from flagpoles and lamp posts.

It didn't take long for Good Morning Britain to host a black studies professor who claimed that "the English and U.K. flags represent colonisers, racism and the far-right. They're about whiteness, not patriotism." He proposed that the country adopt a new flag that was more multicultural.

The Labour Party's new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said that "the people you see holding the English flag most of the time down my neck of the woods will be the EDL and they are white and they are male and they’re bad people." (The English Defence League had disbanded about a decade before her comment.) Sayeeda Warsi of the House of Lords called in to LBC News to condemn all of the "bigots" flying the Cross of Saint George, calling them all "knuckle-dragging racists."

That's the temperature right now in the U.K. You have those in the "Stand Up to Racism" camp who welcome unfettered migration, and you have a lot of native Brits who want to close the border.

The London Metropolitan Police on Tuesday said that they'd shut down a protest by the U.K. Independence Party that would have called for mass deportation. Heck, here in the United States, we elected a president on his promise to make mass deportations happen.

The prospect of serious disorder has prompted us to intervene to prevent a protest organised by UKIP from taking place in Tower Hamlets on Saturday.



It was calling for ‘mass deportations’ and had caused significant community concerns.



More details 🔽https://t.co/GOhzQCOLfM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 21, 2025

Their statement reads:

It is part of a series of events in locations around the UK promoted as a ‘mass deportations tour’. Organisers have described it as a “crusade”, calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”. A significant counter protest was also expected, organised by Stand Up To Racism and a number of local groups. Public Order Act conditions have now been imposed meaning UKIP cannot hold their protest in Whitechapel or anywhere else in the borough of Tower Hamlets. … Commander Nick John, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “Tower Hamlets has the largest percentage of Muslim residents anywhere in the UK and the prospect of this protest taking place in the heart of the borough has been the cause of significant concern locally." … “Anyone who tries to assemble, in breach of the conditions, or who encourages others to do so, will face arrest. We will still have a sizeable police presence in the area on Saturday to keep the public safe and to intervene to enforce the conditions and deal with any other incidents.”

Last month, a video went viral showing a London Metropolitan Police officer telling a man, “You are quite openly Jewish,” and “if you choose to remain here, you will be arrested for breaching the peace.”

The London Metropolitan Police have disabled comments regarding the banned protest.

The UK lets literal terror supporters hold "protests" calling for a global intifada.



But a protest calling for deportations is a bridge too far. Understand where they are. https://t.co/NlsoMhXzSJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

Quite the confession that they don't care about "community concerns" from their Jewish citizens. — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) October 21, 2025

Banning native British people from protesting because Muslims might become violent only serves to underline the pressing need for mass deportations. https://t.co/73Kq7R8v7q — Pat Condell (@patcondell) October 21, 2025

Interesting. So what community was concerned? And why did you listen to their concerns more than any other community? https://t.co/Omu3zToKzP — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) October 21, 2025

Tower Hamlets is a London neighborhood that’s been almost entirely colonized by Muslim immigrants. The police won’t say it, but the reason they are blocking UKIP’s protest march calling for mass deportations is because they know Muslims will riot. It’s rule by rioters’ veto. https://t.co/QxhGbWFhaa — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 21, 2025

The UK is a Muslim caliphate. Change my mind. https://t.co/C4joxsDIm5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 21, 2025

They literally prove the two-tier allegations on a daily basis. https://t.co/cDOIL5W6uN — Charlie Cole (@CharliePCole98) October 21, 2025

Pro-Palestinian protests have the green light, but as we reported last week, the City of Birmingham decided to ban Israeli soccer fans from attending a match to cheer on the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Why? It could cause a disruption in the sleepy little town.

The prime minister has been nicknamed "Two-Tier Keir," and the police are doing everything they can to establish a two-tier justice system.

***

