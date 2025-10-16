UK MP Celebrates Israeli Soccer Fans Banned From Attending Match 'For Their Own Safety'

This editor often jokes in his VIP posts that he's Twitchy's U.K. correspondent. Here's an appalling story that's been all over his timeline on Thursday. In short, fans of Israel's soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, will be banned from attending an away game in Birmingham after a member of Parliament circulated a petition saying that Israelis in the stadium would cause a disruption.

Advertisement

Here's a quick overview from Sky News:

BREAKING: Aston Villa's home Europa League match against Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv will have no away fans attending after West Midlands Police decided it would not be safe based on "current intelligence and previous incidents".https://t.co/G8gDzyqv3Q @RobHarris



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/RwtcydVHAN — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2025

Jewish football fans not allowed to come to the UK because locals can’t be trusted to not behave like savages. https://t.co/WhYwCJI9ti — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) October 16, 2025

That's a shorter way of putting it. So the West Midlands Police are behind this, but Member of Parliament Ayoub Khan welcomed the news and thanked everyone who signed his petition to keep Israeli fans from attending the match.

Here's the statement Khan released:

I welcome the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa! Well done to all those that signed our petition! pic.twitter.com/cRDtdDc7ad — Ayoub Khan MP (@AyoubKhanMP) October 16, 2025

He writes:

Sports entertainment events should be enjoyed by all, regardless of their race, ethnicity and background. But there are rare instances where the political dynamics surrounding such spectacles cannot be ignored, and where drastic action must be taken to ensure the safety of fans, players, staff and local residents. I am glad that this reality has been acknowledged in this case, and I am grateful to Aston Villa F.C., Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C., West Midlands Police and the Safety Advisory Group for all their work to listen to our community’s concerns. Now is the time to ease tensions, set aside political differences, and focus on the football once more.

And here's a video Khan made to share the "excellent news" for the people of Birmingham:

Great News for all those that signed our petition! pic.twitter.com/koyVpaqxcS — Ayoub Khan MP (@AyoubKhanMP) October 16, 2025

"Great News for all those that signed our petition!" pic.twitter.com/Fu8iUHgQ9U — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 16, 2025

Your reframing and selective memory of what happened in Amsterdam is a laughable https://t.co/Op2aZV8WHK — slbsn (@slbsn) October 16, 2025

Last week I was attacked for pointing out that parts of Birmingham were a failure of integration.



But now Israeli football fans are banned from watching their team play at Villa Park as the police can’t guarantee their safety.



Maybe I wasn’t wrong after all. https://t.co/iRW8SRdDQ5 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 16, 2025

What a vomitous man.



You would think from this statement that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans posed a safety risk. But the safety risk is that they would be attacked by racist thugs. Zero tolerance for excluding Jews by fueling hate against them them claiming you can’t keep them safe! https://t.co/ggbR7MArxF — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 16, 2025

Ayoub thinks that Jews should be banned from football matches.



He is an unintegrated, racist antisemite.



This is an acid test for the Government. After all they’ve said these past weeks, are Jews safe and welcome in Britain? https://t.co/Bbn3OUdiM4 — Jack Rankin MP 🇬🇧 (@jackmrankin) October 16, 2025

ASTON VILLA MUST CONDEMN THIS RACIST

If they don’t, the illusion that football “stands against racism” is a total lie



Football needs to kick out racists & that includes @AyoubKhanMP https://t.co/psBJE1cYz8 — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

Here's a statement from Aston Villa, not condemning this racist.

Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 16, 2025

This is a national disgrace.



How have things come to this?



Starmer pledged that Jews are welcome and safe in Britain. That he stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and will use the full force of his government to prove it.



Will he back those words with action… https://t.co/3gZ41UFWFv — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 16, 2025

The post continues:

… and guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country? If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv ban has become the acid test for this government. Are Jews going to be properly protected on the streets of Britain. Or are they not. No more tweets. No more platitudes. It’s time for Keir Starmer and his ministers to act. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 16, 2025

Didn’t Starmer just say that he would do everything in his power to guarantee security for Jewish communities a few hours ago? He’s even announced more funding to back it up.



Well here is his moment to show that he means it. We’re all waiting. — Mike Jackson (@MJtweetings) October 16, 2025

It's outrageous that in Britain today the safety of football fans supporting Maccabi Tel Aviv cannot be guaranteed and they've been banned from attending Villa Park.



Those who have whipped up hatred and hostility have no respect for our values. https://t.co/4Ew1zwEBLZ — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

If maccabi tel Aviv fans are not safe at an Aston Villa match - then we ought to deport the intolerant ones who are making it unsafe - we shouldn’t have to live with them in our country — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 16, 2025

We are a tolerant country



We shouldn’t be forced to live alongside the intolerant who have been imported into our country.



We cannot allow these people to bring hate into this country and stay — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 16, 2025

We're not sure if it's just Israelis banned from watching their team play or if British Jews are banned from attending too. They're going to keep Birmingham safe from antisemitic violence by asking that all of the Jewish fans stay indoors. Disgraceful.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.