Ghost of Yotei Is Not Woke and Is Excellent: A Review

Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe Label Forever

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Early voting started today in New York City and Zohran Mamdani is out with his closing message. Apparently, he's settled on: stop being bigots and prove to me you're not bigots by voting for me, you big bigots. Interesting strategy. 

It may seem like material to joke about, and really all sane people can do is laugh about it at this point, but it's going to be really bad. This is simply the calm before the storm.

A picture speaks a thousand words. 

They are about to hold the Mayorship of one of the most important cities in America. Their plan is working.

And Mamdani is pals with him. 

Dream on.

He counts on guilting New Yorkers into voting for him and it seems to be working. 

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

