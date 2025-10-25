Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe Label Forever

Early voting started today in New York City and Zohran Mamdani is out with his closing message. Apparently, he's settled on: stop being bigots and prove to me you're not bigots by voting for me, you big bigots. Interesting strategy.

Zohran’s closing argument: NYC’s bigoted voters should elect me to atone for their Islamophobia https://t.co/wXv52PhORG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2025

He’s feeling himself now.



You can’t fathom how bad this is going to get. https://t.co/QPYIN0WK62 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 25, 2025

It may seem like material to joke about, and really all sane people can do is laugh about it at this point, but it's going to be really bad. This is simply the calm before the storm.

It’s not Islam



It’s the Islamists



Anyone who cannot condemn intifada and continues to spread the genocide lie, should not hold public office, no matter what their religion is. — JL Sherman (@jsherman39) October 25, 2025

No, it’s Islam.



That some Muslims aren’t devout or do a good job pretending not to be doesn’t change that. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 25, 2025

A picture speaks a thousand words.

So this is the playbook, you can look at the UK and it's the same scenario. They don't assimilate, they take over. They're not here to become Americans, they're here to gain enough power to turn us into them. — James Roberts (@zoso67011) October 25, 2025

They are about to hold the Mayorship of one of the most important cities in America. Their plan is working.

It is extremely more dangerous and scary to walk around New York City in a kippah than it is a hijab. From 2019 to 2021, years *before October 7th,* a whopping 45% of all hate crimes in NYC were reported by Jews, compared to 2.4% by Muslims.



Be so for real. https://t.co/Ikt1UkEWhi — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) October 25, 2025

The dream of every Jew is not to be killed by a Muslim. https://t.co/0Sn5CPCwfq — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 25, 2025

I dunno, the dream of this particular Muslim seemed to be blowing up the World Trade Center https://t.co/iOxaiuuMCy pic.twitter.com/kGx3hLR4xk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2025

And Mamdani is pals with him.

That video is pathetic. Mamdani’s going for the sympathy vote. He’s appealing to the Democrat’s ‘suicidal empathy.’



Mamdani isn’t owning up to the dangerous elements of his religion and culture, he is embracing them, and telling everyone else they are Islamophobic.



Why would… pic.twitter.com/PFi4tz9Lg5 — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) October 25, 2025

My dream is simply that every American Muslim would renounce jihad and sharia. — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) October 25, 2025

Dream on.

Counterpoint: We don’t live in a Muslim country, and we don’t believe that Muslim nationalists want to do anything but dominate us. https://t.co/gvGkJGteyg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 25, 2025

This is of course intentionally provocative. He understands perfectly well how off putting and narcissistic this is going to look to any normal American. But that's not his target group. He runs on destroying and replacing normal Americans. https://t.co/FMEgXWRHYa — Mythical Ploughman (@mythPloughman) October 25, 2025

He counts on guilting New Yorkers into voting for him and it seems to be working.

