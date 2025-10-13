John Cleese Reels at the Insanity of ICE Arresting a ‘Six-Year-Old Girl’

What happened to John Cleese? We used to really respect the guy, but unfortunately, he too contracted TDS, and the last we checked on him, he had just deleted a post saying that White House aide Stephen Miller should be suspended … "preferably by the neck."

We're writing this post at 4:45 p.m., and Cleese's post went up at 4:09 p.m. Unfortunately, the video of "Trump's America," to which he was reacting by calling it "insanity," has been deleted, but Cleese wasn't the only one fooled.

This is insanity https://t.co/E7xRPFUmt0 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 11, 2025

Why did the person delete the post? Probably because they found out it was completely fake. As Right Angle News Network reports, a lot of Democrats were caught sharing the video of a 6-year-old girl being handcuffed by ICE. Outrageous, right? The Spanish overlay reads, detaining a dangerous 6-year-old immigrant, but the woman was actually 27, and that wasn't ICE.

BREAKING - Democrats have been caught sharing a video they claimed showed an ICE agent arresting a six-year-old immigrant, when in reality it depicted a 27-year-old woman being detained by the Clark County, Washington, Sheriff’s Office for walking into oncoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/YtQ2aH0Emr — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 12, 2025

A 27-year-old woman was briefly detained by a sheriff after walking into oncoming traffic, endangering herself. But genius @JohnCleese shares a doctored video from an account falsely claiming an ICE agent was arresting a child. pic.twitter.com/aOCp9oMtLw https://t.co/syeqhkno4T — Project for Immigration Reform (@PFIRorg) October 12, 2025

It's not even ICE. It's the Clark County, Washington, sheriff's office. If you watched the video that didn't circulate, you might have clearly seen 'Clark County Sheriff' written on the side of the car.

What is really insanity as you now know this is a 27-year-old woman and you still haven’t deleted this post. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 12, 2025

Jesus lord, Antifa? Check your sources, you absolute turnip. https://t.co/eT65nDqan7 — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 12, 2025

Hell I saw that video on YouTube months ago. — Tdublives (@Tdublives) October 13, 2025

The sad thing is they take it as gospel without question. — Ryan (@Ryanwsprague) October 13, 2025

When you really need to be the victim, but the facts don’t support your narrative, just make up more “facts.” — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 12, 2025

Democrats never get tired of creating new hoaxes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 12, 2025

When the story doesn’t fit the agenda, just change the age, the agency, and the entire situation!!



Nobody will know… classic Leftist BS! — Jammles (@jammles9) October 12, 2025

They are so desperate that these fake stories are all they can come up with



It feels like they’re intentionally speed running into being trusted by absolutely no one with all the lies they keep getting caught in and how little they seemingly care — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) October 12, 2025

This reminds us of the time when Rep. Ilhan Omar called to abolish ICE after they were reported to be holding a 5-year-old as "bait" to lure out an illegal immigrant, only for NBC News to learn that the 5-year-old had been abandoned in the car by her father and was rescued and given a bottle of water by ICE agents, who looked after her.

Very sad that @JohnCleese has fallen for the woke mindvirus. 😭 — Dave⚡️ (@davidalmroth) October 13, 2025

If that's the face of a 6-year-old, she's seen some things.

