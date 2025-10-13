Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated...
John Cleese Reels at the Insanity of ICE Arresting a ‘Six-Year-Old Girl’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 13, 2025
Meme

What happened to John Cleese? We used to really respect the guy, but unfortunately, he too contracted TDS, and the last we checked on him, he had just deleted a post saying that White House aide Stephen Miller should be suspended … "preferably by the neck."

We're writing this post at 4:45 p.m., and Cleese's post went up at 4:09 p.m. Unfortunately, the video of "Trump's America," to which he was reacting by calling it "insanity," has been deleted, but Cleese wasn't the only one fooled.

Why did the person delete the post? Probably because they found out it was completely fake. As Right Angle News Network reports, a lot of Democrats were caught sharing the video of a 6-year-old girl being handcuffed by ICE. Outrageous, right? The Spanish overlay reads, detaining a dangerous 6-year-old immigrant, but the woman was actually 27, and that wasn't ICE.

It's not even ICE. It's the Clark County, Washington, sheriff's office. If you watched the video that didn't circulate, you might have clearly seen 'Clark County Sheriff' written on the side of the car.

This reminds us of the time when Rep. Ilhan Omar called to abolish ICE after they were reported to be holding a 5-year-old as "bait" to lure out an illegal immigrant, only for NBC News to learn that the 5-year-old had been abandoned in the car by her father and was rescued and given a bottle of water by ICE agents, who looked after her.

If that's the face of a 6-year-old, she's seen some things.

***

