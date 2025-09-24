Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using Child as ‘Bait’

John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 24, 2025
As Twitchy reported Tuesday, NBC News reported that ICE had used an illegal immigrant's 5-year-old autistic daughter "to pressure her father to surrender to authorities." NBC News has since posted a correction. The father abandoned his child in the car, flipped off the ICE agents, and then barricaded himself in the house. ICE agents removed the child from the car, got her a bottle of water, and notified local police.

Oh yeah, and Dad also has prior arrests for vandalism, domestic abuse, and strangulation.

NBC News deleted its original tweet and then posted that the article had been updated:

"Across the United States, people are describing their encounters with ICE agents as they pursue parents and others as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration," reports NBC News' Matt Lavietes.

Even though she's already called to abolish ICE, Rep. Ilhan Omar reacted to NBC News' deleted post about ICE agents holding the 5-year-old autistic girl as bait to pressure her father to surrender.

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Why would Omar take it down just because NBC News deleted their original hoax post? She doesn't care. She still wants to abolish ICE.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

ICE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

