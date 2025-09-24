Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using Child as ‘Bait’

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, NBC News reported that ICE had used an illegal immigrant's 5-year-old autistic daughter "to pressure her father to surrender to authorities." NBC News has since posted a correction. The father abandoned his child in the car, flipped off the ICE agents, and then barricaded himself in the house. ICE agents removed the child from the car, got her a bottle of water, and notified local police.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, and Dad also has prior arrests for vandalism, domestic abuse, and strangulation.

NBC News deleted its original tweet and then posted that the article had been updated:

Video shows ICE with 5-year-old girl while agents attempt to arrest her father.



Correction: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the activities of ICE agents in the video. The article has been updated.https://t.co/7tjdnE8tOU — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2025

"Across the United States, people are describing their encounters with ICE agents as they pursue parents and others as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration," reports NBC News' Matt Lavietes.

Even though she's already called to abolish ICE, Rep. Ilhan Omar reacted to NBC News' deleted post about ICE agents holding the 5-year-old autistic girl as bait to pressure her father to surrender.

This is vile and beyond cruel. Abolish ICE. https://t.co/VAde6qhp5i — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2025

It's also not real. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) September 24, 2025

It was a hoax and you fell for it. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2025

Hateful and gullible. You’re quite the combination. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

Delete your post you buffoon. NBC News admits it’s a hoax.



Apologize to ICE while you’re at it too. pic.twitter.com/rhVnhhtBTb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 24, 2025

This was a lie. You know it was a lie. — Kate (@kate_p45) September 24, 2025

Well it’s not true and didn’t happen, so maybe stop lying for once. — Nick Shephard (@thenickshephard) September 24, 2025

Liar. The father abandoned the child in the car. ICE rescued the child. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) September 23, 2025

The entire thing is a lie... Get better news sources 🤦‍♂️😂 — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) September 23, 2025

Why is this tweet still up? — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 24, 2025

Why would Omar take it down just because NBC News deleted their original hoax post? She doesn't care. She still wants to abolish ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.