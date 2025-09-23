You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS

Those savvy old news hounds over at NBC are out there every day, nose to the pavement, sniffing out the latest scoop to bring you up-to-date breaking news. Relentlessly hunting the truth, no matter where the search may lead.

Then, when they find the truth, those savvy old news hounds lift a leg and piss all over it, like an untrained mutt on your new throw rug. They disregard the truth and publish the leftist propaganda they intended to use all along.

NBC's latest march in the propaganda parade comes to us from Massachusetts. The evil masked marauders of ICE used a poor five-year-old autistic girl as bait to lure her father, a totally innocent, law-abiding immigrant, into their diabolical clutches.

There are snippets of truth in the now-deleted headline. There was a standoff at the child's home. Her father was wanted by ICE. The Girl was, for a time, in the custody of ICE agents. Three basic facts twisted to make ICE look like heartless thugs.

A video obtained by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a 5-year-old girl, whose mother says she is autistic, while agents attempted to arrest her father near their Massachusetts home. The video, provided to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra by the girl’s mother, depicts the girl sitting beside an SUV with three agents nearby outside of her home in Leominster, Massachusetts, last Tuesday. Her father at the time was inside. The girl’s mother told Telemundo — which is owned and operated by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News — that her husband called her while he was driving with their daughter shortly before the incident and told her he thought he was being followed. Her husband, Edward Hip Mejia, drove home and “managed to run back into the parking lot of my house,” she said, and her daughter as a result was left with the agents. “They took my daughter, she’s 5-years-old. She has autism spectrum,” the girl’s mother is heard saying to agents in the video. “Give me my daughter back.”

The maleficent masked men of ICE, snagging children from their families and terrorizing entire communities.

A horrifying story indeed. If it were only true.

Of course, that's not what really happened. The child came to be in ICE custody because her loving father (who is in the country illegally) abandoned her in the car. Edward Hip Mejia ditched the car and ran inside his home, leaving his daughter in the car. ICE agents removed the child from the car, got her a bottle of water, and notified local police.

NBC does eventually mention that toward the end of the story.

So if they knew the truth, why the sensationalized headline? Why use the mother's 'Give me my daughter back' quote as if the child is being held in an ICE detention center? Why not just report the facts of the story as they are?

We know the answer. The left-wing narrative that NBC is (dis) honor-bound to, demands that ICE be shown as the bad guys, no matter the circumstance. The child has to be shown as the victim of ICE, not of a father who would leave her to fend for herself in an attempt to save himself.

NBC also fails to mention that abandoning his own daughter is not the worst thing Mejia is suspected of doing.

As it turns out, daddy dearest has prior arrests for vandalism, domestic abuse, and strangulation.

Sounds like a stand up all (illegal) American guy. The kind of guy you want living in your neighborhood, and coaching your kid's little league team. Why would ICE want to deport a guy like Ed?

.@NBCNews — these smears are SICK.



Our ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as ‘bait.’



The criminal illegal alien target of the operation—with previous arrests for domestic abuse, strangulation, and vandalizing property—ABANDONED HIS OWN CHILD in a car.



Edwards Hip Mejia, a… pic.twitter.com/p0Bedk5p6Q — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 23, 2025

Edwards Hip Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, ignored law enforcement emergency lights and darted inside his house, abandoning his 5-year-old daughter in the car. Officers helped rescue the child and called local police to report the abandonment. Stop the smears. Stop the lies.

To NBC and the statist masters they serve, Ed is just another misunderstood migrant seeking the American dream.

Absolutely not. ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as “bait”—what a disgusting smear. The criminal illegal alien target —with previous arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation, among other charges—ABANDONED his own child in a car.



The target, Edwards Hip Mejia,… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) September 23, 2025

The target, Edwards Hip Mejia, ignored law enforcement emergency lights to pull over and drove back to his house. He fled from the car, gave officers the double middle finger, and darted inside his house. He abandoned his 5-year-old daughter in the car. Officers helped rescue the child and called local police to report the abandonment. Disgusting smears like these peddled by the media are leading to a 1000% increase in assaults against our brave law enforcement.

The leftist narrative demands that ICE be smeared and criminal illegal aliens like Mejia be portrayed as sympathetic victims.

However much you hate the media, you don't hate them enough. @NBCNews has ZERO journalistic integrity. Just none. https://t.co/12j3UB3ovl — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 23, 2025

Looks like they squeezed at least seven of those nine principles into this story. We suppose they'll have to try harder next time.

Rage-bait, made-up stories like this is why the legacy media is going extinct. — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 23, 2025

Those savvy old news hounds at NBC sniffed out the truth and then chewed it like a piece of rawhide until it was barely recognizable. Just like the left-wing lapdogs they are.

You can expect a lot from the legacy media. As long as you don't expect the truth.