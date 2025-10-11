John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Violence

Hey everyone, big news! Former CNN White House correspondent and Republican debate moderator John Harwood has found an outlet that will publish his stuff. It's Mehdi Hasan's new media empire, Zeteo. On Friday, he published a piece on Stephen Miller, who's been crushing it in the Trump administration. Look at how he manhandled the CNN host who said that agitators outside ICE facilities are "just a demonstration that gets rowdy!" "They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?'" Miller fired back. "And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because it's a 'demonstration?'"

Miller is excellent at this job, which is what makes Harwood despise him so much.

Stephen Miller is trying to provoke violence in American cities so he can justify authoritarian repression



he's that bad a personhttps://t.co/9bodIn6MLd — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 10, 2025

Miller's trying to provoke violence? Harwood writes:

Over four decades as a journalist, I’ve covered seven presidents, 20 Congresses, and thousands of staffers. I’ve never encountered one as sinister as Stephen Miller. I see it in the darkness of his eyes, the venom of his words, the malevolence of his affect. And also by the deliberate brutality of his campaign from the White House to deport immigrants and crush dissenters. That Miller serves as the president’s top domestic policy adviser demonstrates the unique depravity of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

And Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan scoffed that the people who testified against Antifa at the White House, like Andy Ngo and Savanah Hernandez, consider themselves "journalists." But Harwood's been a "journalist" for more than 40 years.

Liberal tears are so glorious — rivercitywoman (@rivercitywoman) October 11, 2025

You are literally PR for Antifa at this point — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) October 11, 2025

Pointing out Democrat violence is not the same thing as provoking violence, you neo-Marxist shill. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 11, 2025

Noticing something is not the same as promoting something. Do better. — Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) October 11, 2025

Absolutely no one has to provoke violence in blue cities. It's a feature there. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) October 11, 2025

I wish we had a million more Stephen Miller's. He's pointing out reality — Ghee's First (@Constan36865676) October 11, 2025

Never heard of you, but I love Miller. — WL (@Hawgslayer5) October 11, 2025

Your voice is dead like your career — Suzy Dorkas (@SuzyDorkas1945) October 11, 2025

He scares the bejeebies out of you, doesn't he? You should be afraid. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) October 11, 2025

It's more like you're that bad a pundit. — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) October 11, 2025

Stephen Miller is awesome



Love every bit of his hard hitting truths. The Left doesn’t know what to do when truth arrives - such a pleasure to watch y’all melt down — Martha Day (@MarthaD80784116) October 11, 2025

John, if enforcing the law provokes you to violence, you are a criminal who must be removed from society.

I don't see a problem here. — Nada Botski (@NadaBotski3) October 11, 2025

Such a typical Lefty comment. Debate the issues and stop the personal attacks. Your team is losing in the court of public opinion. Deal with it. — Mike Edmonson M.D, M.S. 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@MikeEdmonson2) October 11, 2025

Rep. Dan Goldman blamed Miller for inspiring the arsonist who blew up a judge's home, except it turned out it wasn't arson after all.

The Left doesn't need any help provoking violence. And Harwood is just that bad a person.

