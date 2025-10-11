John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Violence

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 11, 2025
Twitter

Hey everyone, big news! Former CNN White House correspondent and Republican debate moderator John Harwood has found an outlet that will publish his stuff. It's Mehdi Hasan's new media empire, Zeteo. On Friday, he published a piece on Stephen Miller, who's been crushing it in the Trump administration. Look at how he manhandled the CNN host who said that agitators outside ICE facilities are "just a demonstration that gets rowdy!" "They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?'" Miller fired back. "And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because it's a 'demonstration?'"

Advertisement

Miller is excellent at this job, which is what makes Harwood despise him so much.

Miller's trying to provoke violence? Harwood writes:

Over four decades as a journalist, I’ve covered seven presidents, 20 Congresses, and thousands of staffers. I’ve never encountered one as sinister as Stephen Miller.

I see it in the darkness of his eyes, the venom of his words, the malevolence of his affect. And also by the deliberate brutality of his campaign from the White House to deport immigrants and crush dissenters.

That Miller serves as the president’s top domestic policy adviser demonstrates the unique depravity of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

And Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan scoffed that the people who testified against Antifa at the White House, like Andy Ngo and Savanah Hernandez, consider themselves "journalists." But Harwood's been a "journalist" for more than 40 years.

Rep. Dan Goldman blamed Miller for inspiring the arsonist who blew up a judge's home, except it turned out it wasn't arson after all.

The Left doesn't need any help provoking violence. And Harwood is just that bad a person.

***

STEPHEN MILLER

