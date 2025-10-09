Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists

Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 09, 2025
MSNBC

Remember when President Joe Biden invited a bunch of Democrat social media influencers to the White House and they all took a group photo? People like Brooklyn Dad, JoJo From Jerz, Brian Tyler Cohen, Aaron Rupar, and Harry Sisson all met with Biden, who in 2024 told a group of about 100 Democrat influencers, "You’re the source of the news. You are the new possibilities. You are the new breakthrough in how we communicate.” Biden even floated the idea of setting up an in-house press room for them.

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a roundtable on Antifa and left-wing violence. Invitees included Jack Posobiec, Nick Sortor, and Andy Ngo. They took a group shot outside the White House, which gave former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan a laugh, because none of them are journalists. (Ngo is a senior editor at The Post Millennial.)

Dude, you worked at MSNBC.

You're only a real journalist if you get a paycheck from a major outlet like CNN or the New York Times. Real news sources.

As Elon Musk said, "You are the news now."

Ouch.

The post continues:

… mainstream uses to gauge their own worthiness.

The post continues:

📌 Andy Ngo — Editor-at-large, The Post Millennial. Survived a Portland Antifa assault that caused a brain hemorrhage.

📌 Katie Daviscourt — Investigative Journalist, The Post Millennial. Infiltrated Antifa for a decade, assaulted outside ICE Portland.

📌 Jonathan Choe — Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute. Exposed taxpayer ties to the homeless-industrial complex fueling Antifa.

📌 Brandi Kruse — Former FOX 13 Seattle reporter, now host of unDivided. Harassed covering Seattle protests.

📌 Julio Rosas — Senior Writer, The Blaze. Documented 2020 riots and Portland street clashes.

📌 Savanah Hernandez — Reporter, Turning Point USA. Attacked and threatened while filming protests.

📌 James Klug — Independent journalist & filmmaker. On-the-ground Antifa coverage.

📌 Nick Sortor — Independent journalist. Reported from Portland arraignments & confrontations.

📌 Jack Posobiec — Senior Editor, Human Events. Infiltrated Antifa & defended landmarks in 2020 unrest.

📌 Seamus Bruner — Researcher, Government Accountability Institute. Followed Antifa funding streams.

📌 Nick Shirley — Independent filmmaker & journalist. Covered Antifa’s structure and street ops.

📌 Cam Higby — Independent journalist & influencer. Reported Antifa violence in the PNW.

That’s a roster of people who’ve been assaulted, censored, shadow-banned, and targeted for telling the truth.

The difference is clear:

They’re in the fight. You’re on the sidelines.

Hey, we'll have you know that Hasan started his own media empire, Zeteo. That's real journalism, right? Because he says it is?

***

