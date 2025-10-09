Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists

Remember when President Joe Biden invited a bunch of Democrat social media influencers to the White House and they all took a group photo? People like Brooklyn Dad, JoJo From Jerz, Brian Tyler Cohen, Aaron Rupar, and Harry Sisson all met with Biden, who in 2024 told a group of about 100 Democrat influencers, "You’re the source of the news. You are the new possibilities. You are the new breakthrough in how we communicate.” Biden even floated the idea of setting up an in-house press room for them.

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a roundtable on Antifa and left-wing violence. Invitees included Jack Posobiec, Nick Sortor, and Andy Ngo. They took a group shot outside the White House, which gave former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan a laugh, because none of them are journalists. (Ngo is a senior editor at The Post Millennial.)

The future of journalism in this country is bright. pic.twitter.com/HgkZmNUGpK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 9, 2025

lol. None of these people are journalists. https://t.co/JCHFZoH0H5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 9, 2025

Dude, you worked at MSNBC.

Who gets to decide what a journalist is Mehdi? Do you want government licensure of journalists like so many other progressives. So we know who the "real" journalists are? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 9, 2025

You're only a real journalist if you get a paycheck from a major outlet like CNN or the New York Times. Real news sources.

Sir, I literally have a journalism degree and have broken stories that have made prime time television multiple times.



Btw it’s this type of pretentious attitude that has led so many Americans to hate the mainstream media https://t.co/gmwon9jABk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 9, 2025

You have the degree and he has the cancelled show. One of these is not like the other. — Shaun Deal (@shaundeal) October 9, 2025

Yes, this exact “we decide what the news is” is why no one important listens to that news anymore.



We got citizen journalists now. We don’t need the pundit class/ corporate narrative salesmen.



The news is on the street now not a press release read by corporate shills. — Guaranteed Success-📅 (@gsusgod) October 9, 2025

As Elon Musk said, "You are the news now."

More gatekeeping from the credentialists. He's irrelevant. — Frank Drebin (@Dabeez666) October 9, 2025

And that begs the question. Are hosts of MSNBC programs journalists or commentators?



You’re out in the field @sav_says_ while Hasan worked behind a desk in a studio, and now gives commentary from his sofa.



Who is the real “journalist” here. — Bob Dolan (@BobDolan111) October 9, 2025

Ouch.

They’re more of a real journalist than you’ve ever been — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 9, 2025

You’ll notice 1 of the females has a black eye from being assaulted by Antifa while filming their riot



Others have been violently attacked by Antifa as well



Not only are they journalists, they’re some of the bravest in the business — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 9, 2025

I mean, I have nine Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Emmy for my coverage of the 2020 riots. Awarded by other .... journalists. And a literal journalism degree. I don't think any of that actually makes someone a good journalist ... I just thought that was the standard the… — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 9, 2025

… mainstream uses to gauge their own worthiness.

I’m not a real journalist, but the “real journalists” text me when they need to write a story. pic.twitter.com/kVn8GdRhs8 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 9, 2025

There’s more journalistic integrity in this one photo than in the entire legacy media landscape combined. — AC (@AC_SL8TR) October 9, 2025

Legacy journos: “a source familiar with the matter tells us”



New era journalists: “I’m recording live, on the ground in…”



You’re right. They aren’t “journalists”, they’re actual reporters of current events. Legacy journalists are just twisters of words. — 🏆 🐝 Bad News Bee 🐝 🏆 (@BrandyBeeRose) October 9, 2025

Mehdi Hasan says “these are not journalists.”



And Mehdi? Your MSNBC show got canceled, you’ve been called out for bad-faith debates, and your biggest headlines are about your own controversies.



Let’s look at who walked into the White House yesterday without you.



📌 Andy Ngo —… — Jake (@JakeCan72) October 9, 2025

📌 Andy Ngo — Editor-at-large, The Post Millennial. Survived a Portland Antifa assault that caused a brain hemorrhage. 📌 Katie Daviscourt — Investigative Journalist, The Post Millennial. Infiltrated Antifa for a decade, assaulted outside ICE Portland. 📌 Jonathan Choe — Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute. Exposed taxpayer ties to the homeless-industrial complex fueling Antifa. 📌 Brandi Kruse — Former FOX 13 Seattle reporter, now host of unDivided. Harassed covering Seattle protests. 📌 Julio Rosas — Senior Writer, The Blaze. Documented 2020 riots and Portland street clashes. 📌 Savanah Hernandez — Reporter, Turning Point USA. Attacked and threatened while filming protests. 📌 James Klug — Independent journalist & filmmaker. On-the-ground Antifa coverage. 📌 Nick Sortor — Independent journalist. Reported from Portland arraignments & confrontations. 📌 Jack Posobiec — Senior Editor, Human Events. Infiltrated Antifa & defended landmarks in 2020 unrest. 📌 Seamus Bruner — Researcher, Government Accountability Institute. Followed Antifa funding streams. 📌 Nick Shirley — Independent filmmaker & journalist. Covered Antifa’s structure and street ops. 📌 Cam Higby — Independent journalist & influencer. Reported Antifa violence in the PNW. That’s a roster of people who’ve been assaulted, censored, shadow-banned, and targeted for telling the truth. The difference is clear: They’re in the fight. You’re on the sidelines.

Depends on your definition. Are they corporate stooges, whose reporting is dictated to them from higher ups? Or are they the new faces of a throwback generation of journalists, who reported facts and let their audience come to their own conclusions? — Cuileann (@BeachyRN) October 9, 2025

You think you're insulting them, but you're not. These people break more news, tell more truth, and inform more people than any of the people you consider "journalists " have ever dreamed of. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) October 9, 2025

They're on the streets, documenting events.

What are you doing?

Some of the finest American journalists and reporters NEVER went to school and got a degree in journalism. They knew how to write, had keen eyes for details and had courage. — OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) October 9, 2025

LOL - their large audience and reach says otherwise... are you this dim in real life or just on @x? — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 9, 2025

Mainstream media reads scripts.

And you think they are journalists?

What a joke. — KatG🇺🇸 (@KatGkannon) October 9, 2025

And yet they were there and you’re…doing whatever the hell it is you do. — Lisa🩷Liberty2 (@LisasFineLines) October 9, 2025

Hey, we'll have you know that Hasan started his own media empire, Zeteo. That's real journalism, right? Because he says it is?

Yes, everyone has heard of and relies on Zeteo news. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/01l02DVnkB — Ratt Stevens (@RattStevens) October 9, 2025

***

