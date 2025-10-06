Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion

The Democrat talking points on the Trump administration taking action to enforce federal immigration laws while the Left has fits about it are being helped along by many in the media.

Earlier today Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt took on the press and their attempts to conflate what's happening in certain cities and why:

🚨WATCH — 4 minutes of @PressSec just OBLITERATING the Fake News:



Fake News Reporter: DC is safe now, why is the guard still here?



LEAVITT: "The National Guard is still here because the President & the Mayor AGREE that its a good thing for the city!



State, Local, & Federal Law… pic.twitter.com/OnN8TufQgP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2025

CNN reporters and hosts have had a heckuva a day trying to push Dem talking points. During the WH briefing Leavitt suggested an assignment for Kaitlan Collins, and also Trump adviser Stephen Miller was on that cable net delivering reality checks to a host who seemed to be going off a script sent over from the DNC. Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller is holding NOTHING back against this clueless CNN host.



CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy!



MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are… pic.twitter.com/6e8urr3PW0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

The exchange, via @EricLDaugh:

CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy! MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because its a 'demonstration?' CNN: But National Guard isn't being sent to Dallas, Texas where that sniper was! MILLER: Wow, you walked right into that one. Because the Dallas police department and the governor of Texas have RESPONDED to EVERY call for assistance and help! "They gave a stand down order in Chicago and give a stand down order in Portland!" "We literally have the 911 audio of the stand down order in Chicago and we have documented inside of DHS every single un-responded to 911 call over the recent weeks and months!"

So basically it boils down to whether or not local politicians are allowing their police to assist federal officials in enforcing federal laws. "No one is above the law" still applies in some areas. In places that doesn't apply, more reinforcements are required. The lib media continue to want to avoid pointing out the difference.

