And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Her...
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated...
Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Twitchy Movie Review: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' Explores the Biblical Stakes of Israel's Fig...
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALI...
VIP
Here's a Sentence Nobody Thought They'd Ever See in a WaPo Editorial About...
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame...
Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones...

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs

Doug P. | 2:52 PM on October 06, 2025
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

If you only listen to Democrats, Portland, Chicago and other blue cities have been crime-free utopias until the Trump administration sent in ICE to enforce federal laws.

Advertisement

It got so bad in Portland that SecWar Hegseth took action: 

The Portland police have obviously been told to stand down instead up up to the antifa mob:

Now we'll go all the way across the country to Washington, DC and Karoline Leavitt's White House briefing. 

CNN's Kaitlan Collins quoted Democrats and the Portland police chief in her question, and Leavitt suggested what Collins' next assignment should be: 

Recommended

Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It
Sam J.
Advertisement

It certainly sounds like Leavitt should be showing more videos that some "journalists" might have missed. 

Excellent idea. 

Collins responded to @RapidResponse47 this way:

Portland still has a police department? Well, if not then who would arrest people trying to stop the madness and cover the story (just ask Nick Sortor)

And of course the police chief will think everything's fine. That's because apparently he won't go where the mob is

Last week, Cammila Wamsley, director of Portland’s ICE office, said the facility has endured more than 100 straight nights of violence, with Portland police largely absent under direction from the mayor and City Council.

"It’s frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don’t have the authority to be able to really step in unless there’s some nexus to federal law," Wamsley said.

Advertisement

But we don't expect CNN, of "fiery but mostly peaceful" notoriety, to cover this in any way that might make what the Trump administration is doing seem necessary. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own the shutdown almost as hard as Karoline Leavitt owns the lib media in the WH briefing room.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a 'Few' Other People to Die As Well
Sam J.
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones
Sam J.
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?
Sam J.
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It Sam J.
Advertisement