Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs

If you only listen to Democrats, Portland, Chicago and other blue cities have been crime-free utopias until the Trump administration sent in ICE to enforce federal laws.

It got so bad in Portland that SecWar Hegseth took action:

🚨NEW: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth deploys National Guard to PORTLAND, OREGON for TWO MONTHS.



"200 members of the Oregon National Guard will be called into Federal service effective immediately for a period of 60 days."



ANTIFA FAFOed. pic.twitter.com/uZ39y6AjCu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

The Portland police have obviously been told to stand down instead up up to the antifa mob:

🚨 WTF?! Portland Police are now ACTIVELY DEFENDING Antifa militants, telling local residents they “will be ARRESTED” if they drive down Antifa-controlled streets



Residents are FED UP by this occupation.



President Trump MUST liberate Portland!

pic.twitter.com/TVmXhwUup2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 5, 2025

Now we'll go all the way across the country to Washington, DC and Karoline Leavitt's White House briefing.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins quoted Democrats and the Portland police chief in her question, and Leavitt suggested what Collins' next assignment should be:

.@PressSec has had enough of Kaitlan Collins's crap, challenges her to use her PRIMETIME TV slot to showcase ANTIFA anarchy.



"I would encourage you, a reporter, to go on the ground & take a look for yourself...it's on video..the anarchy that's taking place..play it on your… pic.twitter.com/L2Vj0zMGOn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2025

It certainly sounds like Leavitt should be showing more videos that some "journalists" might have missed.

Wouldn't it be ballsy if she just played any videos you can find here on X on a big projector right when questions like this get asked? — FallenAtlas (@FallenAtlas) October 6, 2025

Excellent idea.

Collins responded to @RapidResponse47 this way:

I was quoting the Portland police chief. https://t.co/4uDZZdD0Au — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2025

Portland still has a police department? Well, if not then who would arrest people trying to stop the madness and cover the story (just ask Nick Sortor)?

Lol you’re literally proving her “you’re probably talking to partisan Democrat officials” point.



I’d say Portland Police Chief falls under that category.



🤡🤦‍♂️ — Guru Ghantaal (@mananpatel41) October 6, 2025

A police chief is a political figure. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) October 6, 2025

And of course the police chief will think everything's fine. That's because apparently he won't go where the mob is:

Last week, Cammila Wamsley, director of Portland’s ICE office, said the facility has endured more than 100 straight nights of violence, with Portland police largely absent under direction from the mayor and City Council. "It’s frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don’t have the authority to be able to really step in unless there’s some nexus to federal law," Wamsley said.

But we don't expect CNN, of "fiery but mostly peaceful" notoriety, to cover this in any way that might make what the Trump administration is doing seem necessary.

