Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)

As we reported back in August, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a gay state senator fuming when he demolished and repainted a rainbow crosswalk in Orlando. DeSantis announced that the state was going to stop making crosswalks into political statements and return them to their original purpose: pedestrian safety. State Senator Carlos G. Smith bravely fought back by grabbing some sidewalk chalk and filling the colors back in.

Getting rid of the LGBTQ crosswalks is a great idea. As we reported, they had protected status. You could burn an American flag, but three teenagers were arrested in Spokane, Washington, for first-degree "malicious mischief" for leaving skid marks on a pride mural with their rented scooters.

End Wokeness has some particularly satisfying footage of a rainbow sidewalk being torn up in Miami Beach.

LGBTQI+ rainbow crosswalk gets DEMOLISHED in Miami Beach, Florida.



The removal comes following a directive by the states Department of Transportation which prohibits road art with “social, political, or ideological messages.”



So crosswalks are going to look like crosswalks again?

We were curious about that too. Perhaps this was just part of scheduled maintenance at the intersection. But it sure is fun to watch:

