That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement

Earlier, we told you about the Left melting down over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to stop making crosswalks into political statements and return them to their original purpose: pedestrian safety.

One of the Leftists was State Senator Carlos G. Smith, who decided to 'fight back' by using chalk to put colors back in the crosswalks.

UPDATE: State Sen. Carlos G. Smith fights back at DeSantis Administration's Dept. of Transportation, manually chalking in the LGBTQ rainbow colors on the crosswalk in Orlando https://t.co/maUP9Rddtd pic.twitter.com/CstN4fEOBR — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 21, 2025

So stunning. So brave.

Im old enough to remember when kids were arrested for vandalizing roads that were painted. Seems pertinent. @AGJamesUthmeier @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/6RLgjvUhCJ — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 21, 2025

How can the Left charge people with hate crimes if the crosswalks are no longer gay?

FL weather said, “Hold my beer” 😂😂⛈️💦 — Doesn’t Matter (@haleyinflorida) August 21, 2025

Seriously.

This'll last about five minutes.

Laugh at these dorks. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 21, 2025

Oh, we are. Trust us.

What a waste of time.



You queer cultists certainly are dedicated to your gods. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) August 22, 2025

They sure are.

Not "fighting back." Performative nonsense. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) August 21, 2025

Bingo.

The libs are not ok — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 21, 2025

They are not.

They arrested teenagers for defacing rainbow crosswalks but they celebrate senators who deface non-rainbow crosswalks https://t.co/IwZ4fZxHrr — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 22, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Oh, to have a water truck in Florida right now. https://t.co/PeAyFZlQsf — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 22, 2025

That would be hilarious.

This is what my granddaughter does to our sidewalk. She’s two. https://t.co/1LvobxXh1e — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 22, 2025

And yet, she's somehow more mature than Florida Democrats.

Sure the GOP may be a s**tshow but Democrat politicians are out playing in the street with chalk to make the roads more gay https://t.co/w7gDPBzMaW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 22, 2025

No wonder the Democratic Party's approval is 19%.

Many people don’t know this, but sidewalk chalk’s natural predator is the feared and ubiquitous garden hose. https://t.co/y4mo81qfEk — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 21, 2025

Florida is widely populated with garden hoses.

He knows it rains here like every day at 4 o’clock, right? https://t.co/e3MALmdY2Z — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 21, 2025

The weather is homophobic.

