Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They...
Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His...
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...

That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 22, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Earlier, we told you about the Left melting down over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to stop making crosswalks into political statements and return them to their original purpose: pedestrian safety.

Advertisement

One of the Leftists was State Senator Carlos G. Smith, who decided to 'fight back' by using chalk to put colors back in the crosswalks.

So stunning. So brave.

How can the Left charge people with hate crimes if the crosswalks are no longer gay?

Seriously.

This'll last about five minutes.

Oh, we are. Trust us.

They sure are.

Bingo.

They are not.

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

That would be hilarious.

And yet, she's somehow more mature than Florida Democrats.

No wonder the Democratic Party's approval is 19%.

Florida is widely populated with garden hoses.

The weather is homophobic.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA GUN CONTROL RON DESANTIS LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His Offer to Campaign for His Party
Amy Curtis
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel Amy Curtis
Advertisement