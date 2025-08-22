Governor DeSantis Ditches Rainbow Crosswalk: Safety Over Symbolism, Leaves Leftists Fuming

The Rainbow Brigade is very upset with Governor DeSantis.

🚨 LMAO! Governor Ron DeSantis' administration just demolished and painted over the LGBTQ rainbow sidewalk in Orlando Florida and a gay state senator is FURIOUS on-scene.



"They ripped the rainbow colors OFF of this city crosswalk! [...] I cannot BELIEVE the DeSantis… pic.twitter.com/ymbRNhbywq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 21, 2025

This should never have happened. Painting on the street can be dangerous for everyone. It's distracting and symbols painted on the road should only be approved traffic signals .

Good on DeSantis.



This should have never been on the sidewalk to begin with. Stop painting sidewalks, crosswalks and roads for any group cause. All it does is make people more irritated with you. https://t.co/ovxfoM1Xdl — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 (@SavvyTamz_57) August 21, 2025

Unless every cause can have a sidewalk painted to honor it, don't do it for any. Plus, the paint gets slick when it rains which is often in Florida.

Returning a walk way back to normal legal regulations is considered "hostile" now to the perversion community. 🤣😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅 https://t.co/NuzsAtBCCT — 🕔🕔N0thernStar🌟💫 (@N0thernStar) August 21, 2025

Painting a sidewalk in rainbow colors has nothing to do with the people who were murdered there. People can mourn them in private or go to the cemetery. This is like marking a spot for one group of people. Also, the Governor can do what he thinks is best for all his citizens. https://t.co/nt4GGrxI1S — ☀️AZMama (@AZMama215) August 21, 2025

What is appropriate is having uniform roads that are easy to read for drivers. That's what is most safe.

The street is not part of the memorial set up! Our taxes pay for those streets! We are not all "gay"! — Free Speech Micki (@orlandomicki) August 21, 2025

One question for the state senator: where are the straight pride crosswalks in Orlando? — Starship Trooper (@SpiritOfRadio87) August 21, 2025

I never understood how it was ok to paint a street rainbow colors to begin with. It does not abide by street regulations and is a hazard for pedestrians and drivers. — George Wokington (@FactOverFrenzy) August 21, 2025

It should never have been allowed. There are other ways to honor those lost in the Pulse Massacre.

Erasing a symbol of inclusion and LGBTQ pride is petty and hostile. Public spaces should celebrate diversity, not be used for political vendettas. DeSantis is sending a message that intolerance and erasure are acceptable, and that’s deeply wrong. — Ankur Pandey (@ankurpandeyIND) August 21, 2025

Absolutely! There is a place in public spaces for celebrating all of those things. It's just not on the street becoming a distraction for drivers and pedestrians.

A crosswalk should be just a crosswalk. No mixed messaging, as their purpose is pedestrian safety, not social engineering. — Eastern Beach Comber 0811 (@mark_doty) August 21, 2025

Well said.

🚨😂 DeSantis doesn’t play! Florida just painted over the rainbow crosswalk in Orlando and the left is LOSING it.



One senator is literally on-scene crying about a sidewalk… Meanwhile, real Floridians are cheering. 🌴🇺🇸



Common sense > woke symbolism. — Frances Thomas (@Beactive100) August 21, 2025

Woke is dead. America’s DONE playing along with this nonsense. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 21, 2025

Particularly in Florida!

