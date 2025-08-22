Governor DeSantis Ditches Rainbow Crosswalk: Safety Over Symbolism, Leaves Leftists Fuming

Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

The Rainbow Brigade is very upset with Governor DeSantis. 

This should never have happened. Painting on the street can be dangerous for everyone. It's distracting and symbols painted on the road should only be approved traffic signals .

Unless every cause can have a sidewalk painted to honor it, don't do it for any. Plus, the  paint gets slick when it rains which is often in Florida. 

What is appropriate is having uniform roads that are easy to read for drivers. That's what is most safe. 

It should never have been allowed. There are other ways to honor those lost in the Pulse Massacre. 

Absolutely! There is a place in public spaces for celebrating all of those things. It's just not on the street becoming a distraction for drivers and pedestrians. 

Well said. 

Particularly in Florida!

