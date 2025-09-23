Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups

As Townhall's Amy Curtis wrote for Twitchy back in August, the trailer for Apple TV's AWFL fantasy "The Savant" had an unintentionally hilarious trailer. Here it is again:

The official trailer for ‘THE SAVANT’ starring Jessica Chastain.



The series follows an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to detect and prevent domestic extremists before they act.



Premieres September 26 on Apple TV+

pic.twitter.com/fHqVRdyCq0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 26, 2025

The line about Jessica Chastain's character taking down snipers hits a little differently in September. Why wasn't she infiltrating Tyler Robinson's Discord chat group or the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City's Instagram account? Quite a few people seemed to have foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk's assassination, posting that "something big" was going to happen on September 10 during Kirk's visit to the campus of Utah Valley University.

In some sad news, Apple TV+ has indefinitely delayed the release of the show.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” an Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date” https://t.co/FW2FPEJ5YL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 23, 2025

Somehow, President Donald Trump is behind this.

Apple TV+ has indefinitely delayed the release of their new TV show ‘THE SAVANT’, starring Jessica Chastain.



The series follows an undercover investigator who infiltrates hate groups online to detect & prevent domestic extremists before they act.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/3tnQXk1xsf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 23, 2025

“They seemed to have delayed my show…must be because white supremacy.” pic.twitter.com/VtIbL7I1kZ — Gaurav (@Melb0urne__82) September 23, 2025

"They bullied a network into scrapping a show with just a meme" pic.twitter.com/uK2Gdzm3np — The Aristocrat (@Aristocrat1776) September 23, 2025

How to save it:

The brilliant twist would be the series finale showing how all the previous episodes were the narrative her and cohorts sold to the Justice department



Then showing the reality of them setting everything up with planted evidence and militia members being Feds — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) September 23, 2025

But cancelling television shows is fascism. pic.twitter.com/6b7CLGbYai — Shaun (@Arcane_Opinions) September 23, 2025

Maybe they wanted to add antifa into one episode as the bad guys. — James (@Kloktklo) September 23, 2025

Antifa is "just an idea."

Domestic Terrorism is indeed a huge problem. They just keep showing the wrong side doing it. This is some stunning self awareness to delay it. — The Angry Badger (@TheAngryBadger3) September 23, 2025

Apple learns how to read the room. News at 11. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) September 23, 2025

Just don't delay "Slow Horses," which is supposed to return Wednesday night.

😂😂😂 hilarious. A movie about a privileged white Redditor framing shitposters, who wouldn't want to watch that — Rockcastle Steel Hawk (danger warrior) (@bunkerbusting) September 23, 2025

