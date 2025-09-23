Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 23, 2025

As Townhall's Amy Curtis wrote for Twitchy back in August, the trailer for Apple TV's AWFL fantasy "The Savant" had an unintentionally hilarious trailer. Here it is again:

The line about Jessica Chastain's character taking down snipers hits a little differently in September. Why wasn't she infiltrating Tyler Robinson's Discord chat group or the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City's Instagram account? Quite a few people seemed to have foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk's assassination, posting that "something big" was going to happen on September 10 during Kirk's visit to the campus of Utah Valley University.

In some sad news, Apple TV+ has indefinitely delayed the release of the show.

Somehow, President Donald Trump is behind this. 

Antifa is "just an idea."

Just don't delay "Slow Horses," which is supposed to return Wednesday night.

***

