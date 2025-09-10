'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk

This editor has just learned that Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk has died from a gunshot wound sustained at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Attention is now being paid to this X account, which posted yesterday that "something big" was going to happen at his school.
Charlie kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally— Omar (@NajraGalvz) September 9, 2025
Lets just say something big will happen tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5RoMwYI7eK— Omar (@NajraGalvz) September 9, 2025
Real cute.
Here's a screenshot for when Omar deletes that and tries to cover his tracks:
are you kidding me wth— Truck (@TruckMetaX) September 10, 2025
uhm someone please check this?— Kamakura (@KamakuraCrypto) September 10, 2025
@FBIDirectorKash this guy right here— ꈛꈚꊛꁣ㏍ꀀ⚡️ (@AetheristShinku) September 10, 2025
Before locking down, the account added the following posts:
So, it's likely just a horrible, evil troll saying horrible, evil things.
His bio is ... interesting.
Charlie Kirk's assassin is still at large.
