A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...

'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk

Brett T. | 5:50 PM on September 10, 2025
Twitchy

This editor has just learned that Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk has died from a gunshot wound sustained at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Attention is now being paid to this X account, which posted yesterday that "something big" was going to happen at his school.

Real cute.

Here's a screenshot for when Omar deletes that and tries to cover his tracks:



Before locking down, the account added the following posts:

So, it's likely just a horrible, evil troll saying horrible, evil things.

His bio is ... interesting.

Charlie Kirk's assassin is still at large. 

***

