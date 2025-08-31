Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)

Affluent White female Leftists, or AWFLs, are a scourge. They've weaponized empathy, support disastrous Democratic Party policies, and create woke garbage entertainment that is a telling insight into how they view themselves.

Apple TV+ is launching a new show called 'The Savant' starring Jessica Chastain.

WATCH:

The official trailer for ‘THE SAVANT’ starring Jessica Chastain.



The series follows an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to detect and prevent domestic extremists before they act.



Premieres September 26 on Apple TV+

pic.twitter.com/fHqVRdyCq0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 26, 2025

This is going to be a disaster.

YUP.

Stop taking pitch meeting from liberal white females who went to Yale. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 29, 2025

This is solid advice.

I can't wait for the scene when she discovers that 80% of the "white supremacist terrorists" are actually all working for the FBI. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 29, 2025

Heh.

This is jerk off material for SSRI popping s***libs.



It so unironically hits every cringe trope it must be self-aware.... — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) August 31, 2025

It is not self-aware.

Not those groups.

Maybe be start with trans community. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) August 29, 2025

They'll never do that.

You know this is fiction because the terrorists are random Americans & not foreign Islamic jihadists. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 30, 2025

That would be racist.

AppleTV team in 6 months: “we’re not quite sure why our content isn’t resonating with young white men” https://t.co/BbHDOxkmkj — Jack Hoff (@DataDailies) August 30, 2025

Democrats: why won't men vote for us anymore?

Absolute trash.

Can't wait for the new TV show about the liberal deep state woman with a multiracial family that stops right-wing terrorism by monitoring our internet!



They've really got their finger on the pulse with this one, I tell you. https://t.co/lMlccm5aCU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 29, 2025

They sure do!

The trailer for THE SAVANT is unintentionally hilarious.



It's funny because it's laughably exaggerated and not true, and is just propaganda for the left. In my experience, the most organized groups for doxing and cancellation and attacks against people come from well-funded… https://t.co/is0h3Qgwp0 — Grummz (@Grummz) August 31, 2025

It is unintentionally hilarious.

Yep.

Oh look, more terminally online, liberal white women, brain slop brought to the big screen. https://t.co/X7QiCdXfcp pic.twitter.com/I6nPW6sqxs — Russ in SoCal 🥃 (@RussInSoCal) August 29, 2025

Our sentiments exactly.

Remember, on average, if you meet a liberal woman, she is most likely mentally ill. https://t.co/e6VOnTwU20 pic.twitter.com/oP35JwW1r5 — KillerAceUSAF (@KillerAceUSAF) August 29, 2025

Always good to keep this in mind.

