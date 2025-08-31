Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear'...
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 31, 2025
AngieArtist

Affluent White female Leftists, or AWFLs, are a scourge. They've weaponized empathy, support disastrous Democratic Party policies, and create woke garbage entertainment that is a telling insight into how they view themselves.

Apple TV+ is launching a new show called 'The Savant' starring Jessica Chastain. 

WATCH:

This is going to be a disaster.

YUP.

This is solid advice.

Heh.

It is not self-aware.

Not those groups.

They'll never do that.

That would be racist.

Democrats: why won't men vote for us anymore?

Absolute trash.

They sure do!

It is unintentionally hilarious.

Yep.

Our sentiments exactly.

Always good to keep this in mind.

