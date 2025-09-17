MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny: In Death, Charlie Kirk Became the Main Character in a Conspiracy Theory

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny assured the panel that the idea that people were cheering for the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on the internet was "exactly the opposite" of reality. Maybe her internet provider is down, because there's a mountain of evidence that says otherwise. Even her colleagues over at NBC News reported last week that teachers were losing their jobs for "sharing opinions" about the gunning down of the 31-year-old father of two.

Zadrozny wasn't done, though. She published a piece on MSNBC's website arguing that in death, conspiracy theorist Kirk "became the main character in the ultimate one, spun by the White House." She then presumes to know how Kirk would feel.

Charlie Kirk trafficked in conspiracy theories.



In death, he became the main character in the ultimate one, spun by the White House.



It’s a tactic I imagine Kirk would have approved of. https://t.co/tK8LsDwW3X — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) September 16, 2025

Zadrozny writes:

The framing of Kirk’s death, as staged or part of a larger plot, may not hold. But a more insidious narrative — one less easily debunked or written over with facts learned during a criminal case against [Tyler] Robinson — is already being amplified by the Trump administration. Fueled by raw emotion and few facts, this frame is shaping into something likely to be more durable and destructive. On a special episode of The Charlie Kirk Podcast, broadcast Monday from a wood-paneled office in the White House complex, the administration’s most senior officials joined guest host Vice President JD Vance to eulogize Kirk. Flanked by American and vice presidential flags, deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller sipped tea and pointed to a shadowy alliance of progressive organizations, funders and activists who, he claimed, are ultimately responsible for Kirk’s killing. He cited this narrative as justification to unleash the power of the federal government upon its contrived threats so that, as Vance said, something like Kirk’s assassination would never happen again.

Fueled by a few facts … like the fact that several accounts, many of them transgender-related, seemed to have prior knowledge that "something big" was going to happen on September 10.

What will you call your Substack? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 17, 2025

You traffick in conspiracy theories. Without evidence, you went on @MSNBC and said the Antifa rifle engravings were made to frame your side. https://t.co/vPIifSoeua — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2025

Brandy Zadrozny trafficked in lies and nonsensical theories.



In life, she became the lead clown for an insane clown posse network, spun by bullshit artists.



It's a tactic Pravda would have approved of. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 17, 2025

Holy shit, you're a lunatic. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 17, 2025

Brandy is deliberately laying out a permission structure for liberals to continue living in denial that Kirk’s murderer is a leftist. Very interesting to see the truth-alternatives forged by MSM propagandists in real time. — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) September 16, 2025

I see that NBC News declined to keep you on.



How soon until your ilk drive MSNBC under? — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 16, 2025

pic.twitter.com/E7J7WQy6JK — Angry Sumo on a cut (@seantlittle1) September 17, 2025

Just because the facts, once again, are unfortunate for you and your merry band of misfit losers, does not make it a conspiracy. — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) September 16, 2025

Yes, Zadrozny is the MSNBC "misinformation" reporter who suggested the engraving on the bullet casings may have been made to "set up" the left.

Excuse us if we don't trust the conspiracy theory expert on the newtwork that employs Rachel Maddow and employed Joy Reid.

***

