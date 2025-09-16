Brandy Zadrozny: The Internet Cheering Charlie Kirk's Murder Is 'Exactly the Opposite' of Reality

We'd honestly thought that MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny had been fired along with every other former cable news reporter who's now hosting a podcast or seeking Substack subscribers. She says there's a lot of grappling to do with the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, but to suggest that the internet is cheering for this "is just the total opposite of what's really happening." That's funny … all this week we've been hearing about liberals complaining about conservatives indulging in "cancel culture" by firing or otherwise disciplining employees who went online and celebrated his death. People have posted walls of screenshots of people celebrating, and we've done more than a few posts about teachers, surgeons, police chiefs, and others expressing zero sympathy for the misogynist, racist, Islamophobic, transphobic leader. Some are even calling for more: "One down, one million to go," posted one teacher.

MSNBC’s Zadrozny: To suggest people on the internet are cheering for the murder of Charlie Kirk is “the total opposite of what’s actually happening."



Their lying simply knows no bounds. None. pic.twitter.com/9iz8LLxH4B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Someone tell @BrandyZadrozny to login to Bluesky for about 5 minutes. It took me less time than that to find these. pic.twitter.com/fjDjMPeCHr — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2025

She is fully aware. It is her job to use her position as a “disinformation reporter” to spread disinformation. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

"Specializes in disinformation"



You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/5jtQ5Vs5Ni — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

I'm sure she sees it and resents the fact that she can't spike a football too on this one.



Nobody buys this at all and yet another talking point sent out as a "fact" to help their viewers combat reality. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) September 16, 2025

Actually, those glasses are the tell. Isn't this chick also the Cracker Barrel CEO? — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) September 16, 2025

What do you mean? pic.twitter.com/SRW8ai81eH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

She’s even dumber than her doppelgänger https://t.co/Uovjd9M1jb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2025

Molly Jong-Fast, you mean?

Well, denying reality is one way to cope. — Larry Fuqua (@WizZifnab) September 16, 2025

They know we have all seen it happening — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) September 16, 2025

Hi @grok, me again already! What's the difference between an "agitator" and an "activist," please? — 🌟🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ #SaveTheChildren🔥 (@MMBalone) September 16, 2025

What a liar. It’s all on the platforms for anyone who cares to read. A vast amount of very evil people are celebrating, crowing about it, and inciting more violence against conservatives — Willow (@Willowinski) September 16, 2025

She knows we see the things they post, right? — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) September 16, 2025

And no one on the panel pushes back of her flagrant lie, because MSNBC never has on a panelist with the "wrong" point of view.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about leftist violence.

