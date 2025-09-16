Brandy Zadrozny: The Internet Cheering Charlie Kirk's Murder Is 'Exactly the Opposite' of Reality

Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 16, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We'd honestly thought that MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny had been fired along with every other former cable news reporter who's now hosting a podcast or seeking Substack subscribers. She says there's a lot of grappling to do with the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, but to suggest that the internet is cheering for this "is just the total opposite of what's really happening." That's funny … all this week we've been hearing about liberals complaining about conservatives indulging in "cancel culture" by firing or otherwise disciplining employees who went online and celebrated his death. People have posted walls of screenshots of people celebrating, and we've done more than a few posts about teachers, surgeons, police chiefs, and others expressing zero sympathy for the misogynist, racist, Islamophobic, transphobic leader. Some are even calling for more: "One down, one million to go," posted one teacher.

Molly Jong-Fast, you mean?

And no one on the panel pushes back of her flagrant lie, because MSNBC never has on a panelist with the "wrong" point of view.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about leftist violence.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

