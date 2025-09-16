Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 16, 2025
Meme from Key & Peele "Substitute Teacher"

This editor published a post last week after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, asking what was up with all of the teachers caught celebrating Kirk's death. Public school teachers, assistant principals, "emotional support teachers," college professors, and others with some connection to academia seemed to be wildly overrepresented among professionals cheering on Kirk's assassin. Are these people you want to place in charge of your children, especially if they happen to be conservative?

Here's another example who'd popped up after that piece was published. "One down, millions to go," he posted.

Is he still in the classroom? We need an update.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn't having it and has announced that the Texas Education Agency is doing something about it, with more than 100 teachers involved.

The post continues:

"The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination."

Absolutely not. How much of their classroom time do they spend spewing their personal politics rather than teacher their subject?

Having their teaching certification suspended is a small price to pay to protect young people from psychos like these.

