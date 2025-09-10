New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie...
MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrag...
'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True...
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody
AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As...
Ezra Klein's Memory: Where Instances of Leftist Violence Goes to Vanish
JB Pritzker Says the January 6 Rioters, Trump's Rhetoric Fomented a New Era...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls to 'Reject Political Violence in All Its Forms,' Then...
VIP
Dear Mr. Kirk, With Deepest Gratitude for Your Courageous Voice of Truth –...
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did...
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie...
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 10, 2025
Townhall Media

As you know, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA was shot dead at age 31 at an event at Utah Valley University. A whole lot of liberal accounts are trying to "both-sides" this, with Gov. JB Pritzker invoking President Trump's rhetoric and January 6 as the catalyst for this "new era of political violence." Rumor is that Kirk was discussing transgender issues when he was shot, and a transgender shooter just killed two children at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Is this another example of trans violence? Oh, wait, The New Republic doesn't want anyone blaming the Left right now.

Advertisement

Dana Loesch gave Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the word that there's no way that we're going to give up our guns when progressives want to shoot and kill us, so don't try to make a gun control issue out of it.

A while back, Margot Cleveland had checked in on the liberal utopia that is Bluesky and found plenty of celebration. Trump's rhetoric, huh? Libs of TikTok presents this gem from Bluesky.

Charlie Kirk who advocates for guns everywhere, got exactly what he deserves.

Kirk didn't have a gun. The campus was most likely a gun-free zone, but that didn't save his life.

Recommended

MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

Hopefully, give the murderer a swift and speedy trial and sentence him/her/they to execution.

Advertisement

It certainly is. Bluesky is a cesspool, as if X weren't bad enough. We'll have to check back with Cleveland to see who else over there is celebrating.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage
justmindy
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Brett T.
'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True Colors on Charlie Kirk (Watch)
Sam J.
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage justmindy
Advertisement