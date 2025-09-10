New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie Kirk's Murder

Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 10, 2025
Geez, do you think so? That it might have been some leftist loon who murdered Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA at an event today at Utah Valley University? Earlier, Katie Tur suggested on MSNBC that perhaps Kirk was killed in "celebratory" gunfire from a supporter.

This was only minutes after word of the shooting spread, and MSNBC thought it might be an overenthusiastic MAGA supporter who shot Kirk by mistake.

We're only a couple of hours past word of Kirk's death at age 31, and The New Republic is having a fit that the "far-right," a term that has been so overused that it's meaningless, is blaming the Left for Kirk's assassination.

 

The New Republic reports (there's no byline):

In the immediate wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday at Utah Valley University, little to nothing is known about the suspect, and prominent Democrats were quick to condemn the violence.

And yet many on the far right have taken to social media to claim that the shooting—and an increase in political violence in general—was incited by the political left and the Democratic Party.

No, there hasn't been an increase in political violence in general — it's all been coming from the Left, from rioters in Los Angeles to the trans shooter of two children at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Gov. JB Pritzker, though, was quick to point the finger at January 6, 2021, as a catalyst for political violence — never mind the nationwide riots in 2020 by the Left.

Spread that screenshot everywhere.

But look at all of the nice tweets from Democrat politicians decrying political violence. They didn't play any part in ginning up this hatred.

They pivoted from "MAGA troll" to the "far-right" and think that's an improvement somehow.

It's true: The New Republic doesn't realize that "MAGA troll" Kirk was the nice version.

