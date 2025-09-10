New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie Kirk's Murder

Geez, do you think so? That it might have been some leftist loon who murdered Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA at an event today at Utah Valley University? Earlier, Katie Tur suggested on MSNBC that perhaps Kirk was killed in "celebratory" gunfire from a supporter.

🚨OMG — MSNBC just said the shooter might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



WHAT?!



The Fake News is blaming MAGA already. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3NlgFD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

This was only minutes after word of the shooting spread, and MSNBC thought it might be an overenthusiastic MAGA supporter who shot Kirk by mistake.

We're only a couple of hours past word of Kirk's death at age 31, and The New Republic is having a fit that the "far-right," a term that has been so overused that it's meaningless, is blaming the Left for Kirk's assassination.

The Far Right Is Already Blaming the Left For Charlie Kirk’s Shooting https://t.co/29ig41Guqw — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 10, 2025

The New Republic reports (there's no byline):

In the immediate wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday at Utah Valley University, little to nothing is known about the suspect, and prominent Democrats were quick to condemn the violence. And yet many on the far right have taken to social media to claim that the shooting—and an increase in political violence in general—was incited by the political left and the Democratic Party.

No, there hasn't been an increase in political violence in general — it's all been coming from the Left, from rioters in Los Angeles to the trans shooter of two children at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Gov. JB Pritzker, though, was quick to point the finger at January 6, 2021, as a catalyst for political violence — never mind the nationwide riots in 2020 by the Left.

Spread that screenshot everywhere.

You found the real victim: you. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 10, 2025

The far right, as well as the rest of the country, is correct. — Muustasch (@Muustasch) September 10, 2025

Are you going to delete this one too? — Yeerk.P 🦆 (@PYeerk) September 10, 2025

But look at all of the nice tweets from Democrat politicians decrying political violence. They didn't play any part in ginning up this hatred.

Own it. Because it’s yours. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) September 10, 2025

It's okay.

He was a MAGA troll, right guys? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) September 10, 2025

Why’d you delete the “maga troll” headline guys? Don’t be cowards now you miserable, mentally unstable losers. — Nicole Maher (@nicoledmaher) September 10, 2025

Your words mean less than nothing currently based on what you've posted. You're disgusting. — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) September 10, 2025

They pivoted from "MAGA troll" to the "far-right" and think that's an improvement somehow.

It's true: The New Republic doesn't realize that "MAGA troll" Kirk was the nice version.

