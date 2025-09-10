Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
Dear Mr. Kirk, With Deepest Gratitude for Your Courageous Voice of Truth –...
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did...
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie...
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As you know, Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. All of the big lefties — Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, etc. — are all posting that political violence is never OK, and in Pritzker's case, even suggesting that President Donald Trump's rhetoric was somehow responsible for some crazed leftist assassinating Kirk, not leftists calling him "a far-right misogynist." To the Left, everyone to the right of Mao is considered "far-right." As this editor has often suggested, visit CNN's website and search "far right," followed by a search for "far left." You'll get about six hits, one about left-handed people.

We put X user Magills' entire post in the headline, but we'd like to post it again here, because we don't think the Left understands.

Charlie Kirk was the nice version. And they killed him.

That's the general sentiment we're picking up.

Not really, there are still plenty of nice versions who are willing to go to college campuses and debate in good faith, like Ben Shapiro for example:

The post continues:

“That kid is going to be the head of the RNC one day.” Charlie became even bigger and more important than that. It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs and create the single most important conservative political organization in America. But more importantly, Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values. All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them. And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie.

Let's hope that Turning Point USA can carry on his legacy.

***

