Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'

As you know, Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. All of the big lefties — Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, etc. — are all posting that political violence is never OK, and in Pritzker's case, even suggesting that President Donald Trump's rhetoric was somehow responsible for some crazed leftist assassinating Kirk, not leftists calling him "a far-right misogynist." To the Left, everyone to the right of Mao is considered "far-right." As this editor has often suggested, visit CNN's website and search "far right," followed by a search for "far left." You'll get about six hits, one about left-handed people.

We put X user Magills' entire post in the headline, but we'd like to post it again here, because we don't think the Left understands.

I don’t think they understand that Charlie was the nice version. — Magills (@magills_) September 10, 2025

He wanted to talk it out and you killed him — Magills (@magills_) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was the nice version. And they killed him.

They killed a 31 year old father of two whose only crime was to go to university campuses and engage in good faith with people who disagreed with him. If this isn’t a wake up call then we’re never going to wake up. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) September 10, 2025

If you have ever watched his videos, you will see where he defended every speaker from boos and name calling, giving them respect and rhe right to speak. The very thing all of us should be doing….and they murdered him. I’m in tears. — TrumpTrainBarbie (@trumpvance33) September 10, 2025

This is the worst part. He was literally going into their turf to talk to them out of good faith. To debate. And they shot him. — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) September 10, 2025

We can't coexist with those who believe you're evil and want to murder you.



This will not end well. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) September 10, 2025

Unfortunate for all of us, this is a lesson they are determined to learn the hard way. — Null Order (@guroot) September 10, 2025

I hope they see the not so nice version. — Mike (@MCJ843) September 10, 2025

If they had an issue with Charlie Kirk. I don’t know what to tell them. Charlie was always kind, he was never hateful. — Char (@Mainelynn0304) September 10, 2025

Charlie showed up to campuses to have a conversation. The left has just murdered the guy who thought we should talk it out instead of something worse. — PatriotTeaParty🇺🇸 (@Patri0tTeaParty) September 10, 2025

That's the general sentiment we're picking up.

I'm the less nice version. I am furious. — WildlyNormal (@WildlyNormal) September 10, 2025

Charlie was the moderating voice for right wing youth. Now the gloves will come all the way off. — John of Capistrano (@johnofcap) September 10, 2025

Facts. I think I’m done talking or listening to these people. — Calamity (@ATotalCalamity) September 10, 2025

Seriously though. They just woke the beast. — Ditch (@Ditch43) September 10, 2025

There is no nice version now. — Scott Gowers (@gowers_sco41306) September 10, 2025

Not really, there are still plenty of nice versions who are willing to go to college campuses and debate in good faith, like Ben Shapiro for example:

Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today. It is unimaginable to write these words. I met Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old, a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, “That kid is going to be the… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 10, 2025

The post continues:

“That kid is going to be the head of the RNC one day.” Charlie became even bigger and more important than that. It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs and create the single most important conservative political organization in America. But more importantly, Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values. All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them. And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie.

Let's hope that Turning Point USA can carry on his legacy.

