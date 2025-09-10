Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk

This post from Monday did not age well. As Twitchy has reported, Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. One student there had even posted on Tuesday that "something big will happen," and then he doubled down when people called him out on it: "It's so f**king deserved," he added.

Advertisement

On Monday, Jezebel, which we're surprised is still around, published a piece called, "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk."

We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk https://t.co/1zjr6QycWd — Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 8, 2025

Jezebel writes (there's no byline):

But the internet has its downsides. Exhibit A: Charlie Kirk. Maybe it’s his obsession with telling women what to do or his aggressively large head, but the far-right podcaster’s presence is more irritating than most. That’s when I remembered: there’s Etsy. These days, witches cater to more than just personal grudges. And it’s not uncommon for them to channel their energy toward thwarting Republicans (there’s even a subreddit devoted to casting nightly hexes on Trump). Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he’s shouted at America’s youth and anyone within earshot? Here at Jezebel, we’re about to find out if there’s a spell for that. … Throughout history, society has branded bold and assertive women as witches to silence them. Since Kirk already assumes every liberal, college-educated woman is a feminist witch hellbent on destroying civilization—even recently declaring that the “Jezebel spirit has just infected an entire generation of young ladies” (shoutout!)—we’re reclaiming it. If Kirk wants a villain, I’m more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares.

Jezebel has since added this worthless addendum:

Editor’s Note: This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.

Yeah, B.S. Plus, they limited replies.

Don't call down the everlasting darkness if you're not prepared for it to arrive and consume everything. https://t.co/eUAyvuaXc8 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 10, 2025

This was only two days ago.



If you have not come to realize that we are in a spiritual war, you are not going to make it.



Run to Jesus. https://t.co/grRACuUAYe — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) September 10, 2025

Your name is all we need to know. No need to keep showing off your evil. https://t.co/dFvYwaYESm — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) September 10, 2025

Hell of a way to finish an article https://t.co/8sX4MNXVow pic.twitter.com/dpX1rizQBH — Emma (@CampbellxEmma) September 10, 2025

The left, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/V8F7UbN1Nz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2025

Who did you pay to lock your replies down? https://t.co/vOud9P40Bm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2025

This is the only engagement Jezebel ever gets, and they shut down replies.

Advertisement

Editors note isn’t going to fix this one https://t.co/QP24RhNHKn pic.twitter.com/uU50l8zRiu — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 10, 2025

"There's violent rhetoric on both sides" says the left today.



Meanwhile, https://t.co/SxYuFPp0p1 — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) September 10, 2025

Two days ago.



Some people are truly disturbed. https://t.co/hzYGuUIbR1 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 10, 2025

You don't hate leftist media enough. https://t.co/ULmWaI3jy3 — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) September 10, 2025

Yeah, sorry, that editor's note isn't going to cut it.

***