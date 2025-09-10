BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In...
No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic...
Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores...
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat...
VIP
Bill Melugin Calls Out ‘Journalists’ and Their Fellow Democrats for Ignoring Iryna Zarutsk...
Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was...
Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jo...
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...
VIP
Activist Loons at Restaurant Inadvertently Prove Trump's the Worst Authoritarian Dictator...
John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset
Whoopi's Epic Facepalm: 'The View' Star Stunned to Learn Supreme Court Opinions Are...
Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's...
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised)...

MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Speculates Why Charlie Kirk Was Shot (It's As Maddening As You're Thinking)

Doug P. | 4:09 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Matthew Dowd was once a top adviser to Bush/Cheney who went on to become a political analyst for ABC News and then started repeating the Left's talking points. Now Dowd's back to dabbling in politics while still taking Dem narratives to the next level. But Dowd's take on MSNBC a little while ago about the shooting of Charlie Kirk (we're still waiting for more news -- prayers for Charlie and his family) is just flat-out disgusting.

Advertisement

We saw a lot of "blame the victim" BS from the Left after Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Dowd took that same approach in his attempt to explain who might be responsible for Kirk being shot, and that person is Charlie Kirk or possibly one of his supporters. 

Also it might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration" who shot Kirk. 

No, seriously: 

They couldn't be more shamelessly predictable. If a Democrat is the victim of violence it's the fault of Republicans no matter what, and if a Republican is the victim of violence it's because of Republicans no matter what.

Recommended

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Despicable ghouls" and then some. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition
Sam J.
No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
justmindy
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders
Doug P.
Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores His Own Hot Air
justmindy
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
Grateful Calvin
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition Sam J.
Advertisement