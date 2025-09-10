MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Speculates Why Charlie Kirk Was Shot (It's As Maddening As You're Thinking)

Matthew Dowd was once a top adviser to Bush/Cheney who went on to become a political analyst for ABC News and then started repeating the Left's talking points. Now Dowd's back to dabbling in politics while still taking Dem narratives to the next level. But Dowd's take on MSNBC a little while ago about the shooting of Charlie Kirk (we're still waiting for more news -- prayers for Charlie and his family) is just flat-out disgusting.

We saw a lot of "blame the victim" BS from the Left after Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Dowd took that same approach in his attempt to explain who might be responsible for Kirk being shot, and that person is Charlie Kirk or possibly one of his supporters.

🚨MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot.



“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place”



What a disgusting thing to say. pic.twitter.com/iPX4NiQXZl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

Also it might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration" who shot Kirk.

No, seriously:

🚨OMG — MSNBC just said the shooter might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



WHAT?!



The Fake News is blaming MAGA already. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3NlgFD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

They couldn't be more shamelessly predictable. If a Democrat is the victim of violence it's the fault of Republicans no matter what, and if a Republican is the victim of violence it's because of Republicans no matter what.

The despicable ghouls at MSNBC immediately attack Charlie Kirk in wake of shooting — Matthew Dowd blames Kirk's pushing “hate speech” as reason he was shot:



"I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."



“You can't stop with… pic.twitter.com/Js2uESSZdQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

"Despicable ghouls" and then some.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

