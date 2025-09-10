MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Speculates Why Charlie Kirk Was Shot (It's As Maddening...
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on September 10, 2025
Townhall Media

We are hearing reports that Charlie Kirk has been shot at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. 

At this time, we do not know Kirk's condition.

This is footage from the ground. Warning, it is hard to watch:

There is speculation that this is the man who opened fire:

UPDATE on the shooter:

The New York Times is reporting this man is not the shooter, per a spokesman at the university. 

---

This is a developing and quickly evolving story; we will continue to update as we learn more.

Please keep Charlie in your prayers.

-- UPDATE--

---

###

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING UTAH

