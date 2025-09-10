BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition

We are hearing reports that Charlie Kirk has been shot at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.
🚨 BREAKING: CHARLIE KIRK HAS JUST BEEN SHOT AT AN EVENT AT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025
CONDITION UNKNOWN
PRAY FOR CHARLIE 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SuYMc3ohKh
At this time, we do not know Kirk's condition.
Multiple people present at the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University have reported that Charlie Kirk was shot.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 10, 2025
Friend says: "a guy got up and started asking questions about trans stuff and then shot Charlie." pic.twitter.com/HPAw2BoUdZ
This is footage from the ground. Warning, it is hard to watch:
This is horrific.— Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) September 10, 2025
Pray for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/mQK58jIxul
There is speculation that this is the man who opened fire:
The man who shot Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Fd5yXgJJFG— #JustinYourFriend (@justin_hicken) September 10, 2025
UPDATE on the shooter:
The New York Times is reporting this man is not the shooter, per a spokesman at the university.
---
This is a developing and quickly evolving story; we will continue to update as we learn more.
Please keep Charlie in your prayers.
-- UPDATE--
BREAKING Charlie Kirk is in critical condition at a hospital after being shot at Utah Valley University event, an AP source says. https://t.co/c2ZUGVYylA— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2025
---
###
