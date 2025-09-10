BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition

We are hearing reports that Charlie Kirk has been shot at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.

🚨 BREAKING: CHARLIE KIRK HAS JUST BEEN SHOT AT AN EVENT AT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY



CONDITION UNKNOWN



PRAY FOR CHARLIE 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SuYMc3ohKh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

At this time, we do not know Kirk's condition.

Multiple people present at the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University have reported that Charlie Kirk was shot.



Friend says: "a guy got up and started asking questions about trans stuff and then shot Charlie." pic.twitter.com/HPAw2BoUdZ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 10, 2025

This is footage from the ground. Warning, it is hard to watch:

This is horrific.



Pray for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/mQK58jIxul — Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) September 10, 2025

There is speculation that this is the man who opened fire:

The man who shot Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Fd5yXgJJFG — #JustinYourFriend (@justin_hicken) September 10, 2025

UPDATE on the shooter:

The New York Times is reporting this man is not the shooter, per a spokesman at the university.

This is a developing and quickly evolving story; we will continue to update as we learn more.

Please keep Charlie in your prayers.

-- UPDATE--

BREAKING Charlie Kirk is in critical condition at a hospital after being shot at Utah Valley University event, an AP source says. https://t.co/c2ZUGVYylA — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2025

