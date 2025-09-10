AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As a Gun Grabbing Opportunity

Sadly, there's been something today that's as predictable as the sun rising in the east tomorrow morning.

The "something" we're talking about is some Democrats blaming "gun violence" after the killing of Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier today.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's post was made before the news that Kirk had passed away, but the denunciation of this particular "incident" could be seen coming from a mile away:

The scourge of gun violence and political violence must end.



The shooting of Charlie Kirk is the latest incident of this chaos and it must stop. We cannot go down this road.



There is no place for it in America and we wish for his recovery. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 10, 2025

Ah yes, we can see where this is leading yet again.

This is going to have the opposite effect of what the Democrats will be going for in the wake of the Kirk assassination. Dana Loesch had this to say:

If you think we're giving up our guns now because your side won't stop killing us, you're deluded. Piss all the way off. https://t.co/TLtjPEFjg4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2025

This isn't "gun violence." It's "leftist violence" because you hyperbolic asshats won't stop screaming that everything you dislike is Hitler. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2025

The Left has already found a way to blame Kirk, Trump and the Republicans for the shooting and they won't stop.

Our guns are not the problem. The radicals on the left are. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 10, 2025

The reason you want us to give up our guns is that you want to murder us. Nothing more. Nothing less. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 10, 2025

Every Democrat account today is posting their usual copy and paste “political violence must end” bullshit. They all have blood on their hands. https://t.co/ttO0KduNlo — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) September 10, 2025

They just can't help themselves, and it's having the opposite effect of what they've been hoping.

