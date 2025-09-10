Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As a Gun Grabbing Opportunity

Doug P. | 6:50 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sadly, there's been something today that's as predictable as the sun rising in the east tomorrow morning.

The "something" we're talking about is some Democrats blaming "gun violence" after the killing of Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier today. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's post was made before the news that Kirk had passed away, but the denunciation of this particular "incident" could be seen coming from a mile away: 

Ah yes, we can see where this is leading yet again. 

This is going to have the opposite effect of what the Democrats will be going for in the wake of the Kirk assassination. Dana Loesch had this to say: 

The Left has already found a way to blame Kirk, Trump and the Republicans for the shooting and they won't stop. 

They just can't help themselves, and it's having the opposite effect of what they've been hoping. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (along with party crazies like AOC). 

