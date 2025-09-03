Five Republicans Help Table a GOP-Led Effort to Censure Rep. LaMonica McIver

GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Back in June, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced that a federal grand jury in New Jersey had come back with a three-count indictment against Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver. McIver is accused of verbally and physically assaulting federal agents in New Jersey after illegally entering an ICE detention center along with Newark Mayor Ras Baska, who was arrested for trespassing. Security and bodycam video show McIver striking ICE agents with closed fists. (Baska says the bodycam video was "manufactured truth").

As we await consequences, the GOP has launched an effort to at least censure McIver, but as The Daily Caller reports, thanks to five Republicans, the effort to censure her has been tabled.

Adam Pack reports for The Daily Caller:

The House of Representatives killed a resolution to formally censure Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver on Wednesday afternoon over the congresswoman allegedly assaulting law enforcement at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in May.

Lawmakers initially voted 215 to 207 to table the resolution with Republican Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Mike Turner of Ohio, David Valadao of California, Mike Flood of Nebraska and David Joyce of Ohio joining Democrats to torpedo the censure effort. The resolution would have also booted McIver from her seat on the Homeland Security Committee, which oversees federal immigration authorities, including ICE.

Pack adds that Rep. Mike Turner's office quickly issued a statement claiming that his vote to table the censure effort was an accident.

No kidding. Democrats never break ranks. Every Dem who voted voted to table the motion.

She's already been indicted by a federal grand jury … this was just a motion to censure her. And Republicans couldn't even do that.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

