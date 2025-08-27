Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation...
Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge
Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His...
The Minneapolis Mayor Would Be Making This Same Plea If the Shooter Had...
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged...
Video Shows Alleged School Shooter Stabbing a Knife Into Sketch of Church Layout
DC Mayor's By-the-Numbers Praise for Trump's Crime Fighting Surge Just Obliterated Dem Tal...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used...
VIP
The Hidden Dangers of Gender-Affirming Hormones: Fueling Violence and Psychosis in Trans Y...
FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About...

Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in Your Hand

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy

There have been the expected bad takes on the Assumption Catholic Church shooting on Wednesday morning, especially about prayer. As we reported earlier, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey seemed to condemn thoughts and prayers for the victims:

Advertisement

Going even lower was MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who posted this:

Newsletter entrepreneur Zaid Jilani shared what he thought was a poignant analogy:

Yeah, forget the fire hose. It would be more like having a Glock in your hand and letting some freak shoot up a church.

Recommended

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two armed church staffers took down what we assume was a would-be mass shooter in June. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who made a name for himself earlier this year by introducing seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, immediately called for strong gun control laws.

Jilani doesn't seem to understand prayer, along with a lot of other people.

***

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
Brett T.
We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz'
Amy Curtis
Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter Amy Curtis
Advertisement