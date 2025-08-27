Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender

We think this is at least the second time that Republicans have seized on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press said that President Donald Trump had seized on people's concerns about crime in their cities to deploy the National Guard.

One thing we know about the Annunciation Catholic School shooter is that his mother signed off on a legal name change from Robert to Robin when he was 17 because he identified as female. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey POUNCED, saying that "anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community … has lost their sense of common humanity." Frey added, "I have heard about a whole lot of hate being directed to our trans community." How about a lot of hate being directed at the Catholic community?

The Daily Beast quickly threw together a piece about how MAGA was "seizing" on the shooter's gender identity.

MAGA has seized on reports that the 23-year-old who opened fire on children as they prayed inside a Minneapolis Catholic school is transgender. https://t.co/pHVa22wHe6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 27, 2025

Josh Fiallo writes under the headline, "MAGA Takes Sick Victory Lap Over ‘Trans’ Minneapolis Shooter":

Right-wing influencers were quick to assert that Westman’s motive to kill stemmed from being trans. Police described Westman as a “man.” Records show that a petition was filed in 2020 to change Westman’s first name from Robert to Robin. … Andy Ngo, of the right-wing site The Post Millennial, claimed that Westman’s slaying comes amid a “surge in far-left trans propaganda encouraging Trantifa and other leftists to take up arms to kill transphobes.” “There is an epidemic of mass killers who are transgender identifying in the U.S. as transgender ideology has become encouraged, mainstreamed, and institutionally supported,” he said. “This is a new phenomenon I report on and am smeared and threatened for doing so.” … Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans organization Gays Against Groomers, wrote in reaction to the shooting that “Gender Ideology is a death cult.” “It’s time we put an end to it once and for all,” she added.

but did they pounce? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 27, 2025

Are you sure we didn’t pounce? — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) August 27, 2025

You did the meme — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) August 27, 2025

I really hope something very bad happens to you — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 27, 2025

Actually we seem to be latching on to reports… — Mark (@UncoverFacts) August 27, 2025

The Daily Beast pounces on opportunity to paint MAGA as seizing on a golden opportunity to observe stuff. — JBrew (@JBrew0807) August 27, 2025

Would it physically hurt you to just report news? — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) August 27, 2025

Oh, dang it! I was hoping to pounce again. But guys, it’s pretty hard to not notice a manifesto, his public diaries, and vile messages written on magazines. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 27, 2025

Seized? The shooter was transgender.



Why do Democrats want to hide the truth from the public? 🤔 — K. Brett Boswell (@TheBoz46) August 27, 2025

Daily Beast turns the shooter into the victim. Seems about right. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 27, 2025

Unfortunately Josh Fiallo identifies as a reporter. pic.twitter.com/VYTEwENe1q — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 27, 2025

Seized? Are you implying it isn't true? What is the point of your post? Aside from hackery, of course. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) August 27, 2025

Seized, pounced … or just noticed the obvious. Maybe MAGA is just imagining all of these transgender kids perpetrating mass shootings.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

