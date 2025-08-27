Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 27, 2025
Twitter

We think this is at least the second time that Republicans have seized on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press said that President Donald Trump had seized on people's concerns about crime in their cities to deploy the National Guard.

One thing we know about the Annunciation Catholic School shooter is that his mother signed off on a legal name change from Robert to Robin when he was 17 because he identified as female. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey POUNCED, saying that "anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community … has lost their sense of common humanity." Frey added, "I have heard about a whole lot of hate being directed to our trans community." How about a lot of hate being directed at the Catholic community?

The Daily Beast quickly threw together a piece about how MAGA was "seizing" on the shooter's gender identity.

Josh Fiallo writes under the headline, "MAGA Takes Sick Victory Lap Over ‘Trans’ Minneapolis Shooter":

Right-wing influencers were quick to assert that Westman’s motive to kill stemmed from being trans. Police described Westman as a “man.” Records show that a petition was filed in 2020 to change Westman’s first name from Robert to Robin.

Andy Ngo, of the right-wing site The Post Millennial, claimed that Westman’s slaying comes amid a “surge in far-left trans propaganda encouraging Trantifa and other leftists to take up arms to kill transphobes.”

“There is an epidemic of mass killers who are transgender identifying in the U.S. as transgender ideology has become encouraged, mainstreamed, and institutionally supported,” he said. “This is a new phenomenon I report on and am smeared and threatened for doing so.”

Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans organization Gays Against Groomers, wrote in reaction to the shooting that “Gender Ideology is a death cult.”

“It’s time we put an end to it once and for all,” she added.

Seized, pounced … or just noticed the obvious. Maybe MAGA is just imagining all of these transgender kids perpetrating mass shootings.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

