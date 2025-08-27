AP Reports Trump Has Seized Upon Americans' High Level of Concern About Big City Crime

President Trump continues to get the Democrats to basically come out in defense of violent crime in U.S. cities like these:

Cities with highest violent crime rates:



1. Memphis, TN

2. Detroit, MI

3. Baltimore, MD

4. Houston, TX

5. Nashville, TN

6. Denver, CO

7. Washington, DC

8. Philadelphia, PA

9. Indianapolis, IN

10. Phoenix, AZhttps://t.co/gRx2KQX6Q0 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 23, 2025

The Democrats know those cities all have something in common, hence the Left's spin in making the issue about some "Republican states" in which some of those cities are located.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press did the most predictable spin ever. Brace for seizing and pouncing!

Most Americans see crime as a "major problem" in large cities. Trump has seized on the concern as he deploys the National Guard. https://t.co/WyYmJgvsGU — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2025

The actual takeaway is that the Democrats are taking the "20" side of another 80-20 issue, but instead Trump is seizing:

Indeed, the vast majority of Americans, 81%, see crime as a “major problem” in large cities — a concern Trump has seized on as he has deployed the National Guard to the District of Columbia and threatened to expand that model to cities across the country. And his overall approval rating has increased slightly, from 40% in July to 45% now.

And yet the Dems would rather stand up for crime than take the sane side of an issue, all because of their incurable TDS.

And democrat leaders in those cities would rather their citizens be victims of crime than to work with the President to solve it. Inexcusable. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) August 27, 2025

The Dems have made their "priorities" abundantly clear, and law-abiding American citizens aren't on the list.

“seized on the concern”



No, how about “Trump is responding to a real problem.”



And American Pravda (@AP) wonders why everyone hates the media. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 27, 2025

Translation: Many Americans don’t feel safe walking down the streets and would welcome the extra help. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) August 27, 2025

According to many interviews with people on city streets we've seen they appreciate the efforts to make cities like DC safer.

