AP Reports Trump Has Seized Upon Americans' High Level of Concern About Big City Crime

Doug P. | 8:34 AM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump continues to get the Democrats to basically come out in defense of violent crime in U.S. cities like these: 

The Democrats know those cities all have something in common, hence the Left's spin in making the issue about some "Republican states" in which some of those cities are located. 

Meanwhile, the Associated Press did the most predictable spin ever. Brace for seizing and pouncing!

The actual takeaway is that the Democrats are taking the "20" side of another 80-20 issue, but instead Trump is seizing

Indeed, the vast majority of Americans, 81%, see crime as a “major problem” in large cities — a concern Trump has seized on as he has deployed the National Guard to the District of Columbia and threatened to expand that model to cities across the country. And his overall approval rating has increased slightly, from 40% in July to 45% now.

And yet the Dems would rather stand up for crime than take the sane side of an issue, all because of their incurable TDS. 

The Dems have made their "priorities" abundantly clear, and law-abiding American citizens aren't on the list. 

According to many interviews with people on city streets we've seen they appreciate the efforts to make cities like DC safer. 

