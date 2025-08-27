The Minneapolis Mayor Would Be Making This Same Plea If the Shooter Had Been a Trump Supporter, RIGHT?

This morning's horrific shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis had that city's mayor reminding everybody that their prayers are futile. What an inspiration this guy is:

WOW — Dem. Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey CONDEMNS praying for the victims of the Catholic mass shooting.



"Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers...these kids were literally praying!"



Cruel and callous. pic.twitter.com/5mVAQAijn1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Frey's comment there could be translated to "where's your god NOW?" Nothing like mocking the religious beliefs of victims of a shooting right out of the gate.

Speaking of that, those words are exactly what the shooter apparently posted in his online manifesto, along with a lot of other anti-Trump, anti-God and anti-Israel lunacy.

#BREAKING Catholic School Shooter ID’d As Tr*nsgender - Posts Pre-Shooting Video and a Manifesto - ‘Where’s Your God Now?”



The person police say opened fire at a Catholic School during an all school mass in Minneapolis – killing two children and injuring dozens more – has been… pic.twitter.com/tAivVWlh8U — Christina Aguayo (@ChristinaNewstv) August 27, 2025

Here's a little more that is known about the shooter:

Court records show that the suspected shooter’s mother applied to change his name in 2019 from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman because he identified as a female, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Since Robert was a minor, changing his name required parental consent. Robert had published disturbing videos that are now circulating on social media. One video shows Westman’s hands opening a notebook and flipping the pages of what appears to be a manifesto. In another video, Westman appears to show off his guns that had various phrases written on them. These included “Release the list,” a seeming reference to the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, “Israel must fall,” and “Kill Trump Now!”

And right on cue, Dems are going to slam everybody else for simply noticing who the shooter was and then blame Republicans for not supporting "common sense gun laws":

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community...has lost their sense of common humanity."



UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/bm49RrQHjM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

We're pretty sure that Frey's "don't villainize an entire group for the actions of a few" take would have been much different if the shooter had been a Trump supporter.

Catholic children get murdered while attending Mass by a trans person and this loser Mayor's first instinct is to a) criticize peoples' prayers and b) demand they stop being mean to trans people — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2025

Pathetic, but not unexpected.

The real victims here are the Catholic children who were attacked, two killed and many other severely injured, in their place of worship on the first day of school by a trans lunatic.



What is wrong with him? https://t.co/IwSZ162Wxa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2025

Exactly.

