Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge
Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His...
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged...
Video Shows Alleged School Shooter Stabbing a Knife Into Sketch of Church Layout
DC Mayor's By-the-Numbers Praise for Trump's Crime Fighting Surge Just Obliterated Dem Tal...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used...
VIP
The Hidden Dangers of Gender-Affirming Hormones: Fueling Violence and Psychosis in Trans Y...
FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About...
'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on...
MSNBC NatSec Analyst Suggests Video Games or Covid Might Have Radicalized the Shooter...
WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting
Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic...

The Minneapolis Mayor Would Be Making This Same Plea If the Shooter Had Been a Trump Supporter, RIGHT?

Doug P. | 6:47 PM on August 27, 2025
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File

This morning's horrific shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis had that city's mayor reminding everybody that their prayers are futile. What an inspiration this guy is: 

Advertisement

Frey's comment there could be translated to "where's your god NOW?" Nothing like mocking the religious beliefs of victims of a shooting right out of the gate. 

Speaking of that, those words are exactly what the shooter apparently posted in his online manifesto, along with a lot of other anti-Trump, anti-God and anti-Israel lunacy. 

Here's a little more that is known about the shooter:

Court records show that the suspected shooter’s mother applied to change his name in 2019 from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman because he identified as a female, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Since Robert was a minor, changing his name required parental consent. 

Robert had published disturbing videos that are now circulating on social media. One video shows Westman’s hands opening a notebook and flipping the pages of what appears to be a manifesto.

In another video, Westman appears to show off his guns that had various phrases written on them. These included “Release the list,” a seeming reference to the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, “Israel must fall,” and “Kill Trump Now!”

Recommended

YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And right on cue, Dems are going to slam everybody else for simply noticing who the shooter was and then blame Republicans for not supporting "common sense gun laws": 

We're pretty sure that Frey's "don't villainize an entire group for the actions of a few" take would have been much different if the shooter had been a Trump supporter.

Pathetic, but not unexpected. 

Exactly. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
Amy Curtis
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on D.C. Crime Clean Up
Amy Curtis
Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge
Amy Curtis
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used in School Shooting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well Amy Curtis
Advertisement