DNC Committee Member Reminds Us That DEI Is the 'Very Foundation of the Christian Church'

Brett T. | 10:10 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

As you know, the Democratic National Committee is having its summer meeting in Minneapolis, and we've been getting a lot of hot takes. As we reported, the DNC Summer Meeting kicked off with a land acknowledgment that the Democrats were meeting on stolen land. Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz imagined how easy it would be to be a Republican. "Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin' red hat. What should I say today? I don't know, just make sure it's cruel," he said.

And Insha Rahman warned Democrats not to "take the bait, talking about migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don't matter to many Americans."

Now, we're learning from Bill Owen that DEI is the "very foundation of the Christian church." We wish we had more context so he could explain that to us. And since when do Democrats care about the Christian church?

Please keep running on this, Democrats.

We'd have to agree with the commenters who said that Jesus Christ is the very foundation of the Christian church, not DEI. Christ didn't choose his disciples with DEI in mind, as far as we know.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its woke agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

