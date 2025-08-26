DNC Committee Member Reminds Us That DEI Is the 'Very Foundation of the Christian Church'

As you know, the Democratic National Committee is having its summer meeting in Minneapolis, and we've been getting a lot of hot takes. As we reported, the DNC Summer Meeting kicked off with a land acknowledgment that the Democrats were meeting on stolen land. Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz imagined how easy it would be to be a Republican. "Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin' red hat. What should I say today? I don't know, just make sure it's cruel," he said.

And Insha Rahman warned Democrats not to "take the bait, talking about migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don't matter to many Americans."

Now, we're learning from Bill Owen that DEI is the "very foundation of the Christian church." We wish we had more context so he could explain that to us. And since when do Democrats care about the Christian church?

DNC delegate: "DEI is the very foundation of the Christian church."



*round of applause* pic.twitter.com/cTjSPbVqmN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2025

Please keep running on this, Democrats.

Last I checked, Christianity doesn’t support the idea of using race and or sex as a criteria for job selection. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) August 26, 2025

DEI is nothing more than anti-white discrimination. It is the antithesis of the Church. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) August 26, 2025

As if I’m going to listen to a lesson on Christianity from a Leftist — Armon Turner Echols (@TurnerEchols) August 26, 2025

I have read the Bible, and I never found DEI in the English language version of the Bible. — Epictetus18 ✝️🇺🇸🇯🇪 (@Epictetus50) August 26, 2025

This is how DEI made early headway. It sounded nice. “Let’s be fair! Let’s include everyone!”



But then we learned that the entire thing is “oppressor/oppressed” nonsense that rejects God, rejects reason (as a pretense for power) & is wholly incompatible w Christian beliefs. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 26, 2025

Imagine being turned away by your church because they already had enough white men in the pews. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) August 26, 2025

Wow. Thats either the most deluded understanding of Christianity or he’s going for a new record on gaslighting his audience. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) August 26, 2025

Correction: Jesus Christ is the very foundation of the Christian church. — J J Younger (@JJYounger2) August 26, 2025

OMG that's a reach — Luvbug1970 (@CLubonovic) August 26, 2025

We'd have to agree with the commenters who said that Jesus Christ is the very foundation of the Christian church, not DEI. Christ didn't choose his disciples with DEI in mind, as far as we know.

