DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off in a Way That Already Has People Congratulating JD Vance on His 2028 Win

Doug P. | 12:47 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The DNC summer meetings are taking place in Minneapolis this week. The primary difference between the party's summer and winter meetings is simple: At the summer meetings they blame the heat on climate change, and at the winter meetings they blame the cold on climate change. 

This gathering comes as the party is drifting aimlessly and losing voters in droves

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls.

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot.

That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.

The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm.

The DNC has no doubt seen that story, and it's clear they're going to do their best to get sane and turn things around. Wait, no they aren't: 

How did the Dem Party's approval rating get so dismal? It's a total mystery! But maybe the stolen land thing is partly why leftists looted and burned the city five years ago.

Keep on going down this path, Dems, you're doing great. 

Since the November election the Left has doubled and tripled down on the insanity. It's just unreal. 

One of those things is not like the other. 

Because being a Democrat means never having to make sense. 

These Dems need to make sure they keep doing land acknowledgements when they're campaigning in swing states in 2028. And speaking of that...

Continuously taking the "20" side of all the 80-20 issues is likely to lead to something like that. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it, all while apologizing for the very existence of the U.S.

