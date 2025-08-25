Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC Summer Meeting and Give Thanks He's Not VP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Last August, this writer said that Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate was a terrible policy decision. Every day since then, Tim Walz has proven her correct.

The DNC is holding their summer meeting, and Tim Walz spoke. Well, spoke is an understatement. He ranted about a bunch of stuff, so let's see what's on Timmy's mind.

We'll start with the same old tired attack on President Trump and his policies being 'fascism.'

These are not fascist policies.

And a guy who wanted a hate speech registry for his state and let law enforcement paintball citizens of his state for the crime of sitting on their front porches during COVID lockdowns shouldn't talk about fascism at all.

Walz is also sad Kamala Harris isn't president, because everything would be unicorns and rainbows:

An 'adult with compassion' who let millions of illegals cross the border to rape, rob, and murder Americans under her watch as Border Czar.

So compassionate.

He even started pounding his fist as he attacked the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump:

This'll help the Democratic Party's approval ratings.

He also attacked the media for noting things aren't going well within the Democratic Party:

We see he got the memo to swear a lot, too.

The entire post reads:

... that the press finds the need to talk about, 'Oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party.' There's a division in my d**n house and we're still married and things are good. That's life.'

Gee, you mean things aren't harmonious between Walz and his tire-burning loving wife?

Total shock.

Walz also decided to blame President Trump and his supporters for the abhorrent murder of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband:

Never mind that the guy who shot the Hortmans, as well as Senator John Hoffman and his wife, worked for Walz and was not inspired by President Trump, the pro-life movement, or MAGA. Vane Boelter is a nutjob, but Walz decided to politicize this, because Walz is a vile human being.

All we can say is, thank goodness Tim Walz isn't the Vice President.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

