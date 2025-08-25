DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes That Don't Matter to Most Americans

The Democratic National Committee's summer meetings are off and running in Minneapolis, and it's already become increasingly clear that the Left is hoping they can remain crazy but perhaps just rebrand it to better fool voters in next year's midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

The DNC's event kicked off with a land acknowledgement without any of them volunteering to give back any of the land. Tim Walz also took full advantage of his opportunity to remind everybody why he never, ever should have been a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Here's another item that should be on the first ballot for entry into the "Dems are completely out of touch" Hall of Fame that took place at the DNC's meeting. This is a doozy. Watch:

An ACTUAL statement at the Democratic National Committee's Summer Meeting in Minneapolis:



"Don't take the bait talking about migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don't matter to many Americans." -- Vera Institute's Insha Rahmanpic.twitter.com/B9fSUvMsQJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2025

Yes indeed, Donald Trump has actually made the Left come out in defense of violent crime (and make it more obvious that it was previously).

During a presentation on crime at the DNC's summer meeting, a lady from left-wing think tank the Vera Institute tells them that "migrant crime and carjackings are things that don't matter to many Americans." pic.twitter.com/5c0qkCPm7O — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025

The group "Spokespeople for Violent Criminals Everywhere" couldn't have said it better.

.@PattyMorin and Angel Moms everywhere would disagree! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 25, 2025

Yes, what a slap in the face to the victims and their families of the criminals the Democrats coddle.

In case you’re still wondering why Democrats have record low approval ratings: https://t.co/c8GKqOijCD — Chloe Crawford (@ChloeCrawford03) August 25, 2025

I got nothin' ... they're just completely out of touch with normal Americans. https://t.co/A6ezVEwQeW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 25, 2025

The Dems will take a 180-degree gaslighting turn next year to try and reel in their craziness and it'll be pitiful and insulting. Hopefully most people don't buy it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

