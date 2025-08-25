'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her...
We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home...
Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat...
Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha
Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls'...
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC...
Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make...
Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Ga...
Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS...
VIP
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes That Don't Matter to Most Americans

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on August 25, 2025
X

The Democratic National Committee's summer meetings are off and running in Minneapolis, and it's already become increasingly clear that the Left is hoping they can remain crazy but perhaps just rebrand it to better fool voters in next year's midterms and the 2028 presidential election. 

Advertisement

The DNC's event kicked off with a land acknowledgement without any of them volunteering to give back any of the land. Tim Walz also took full advantage of his opportunity to remind everybody why he never, ever should have been a heartbeat away from the presidency. 

Here's another item that should be on the first ballot for entry into the "Dems are completely out of touch" Hall of Fame that took place at the DNC's meeting. This is a doozy. Watch: 

Yes indeed, Donald Trump has actually made the Left come out in defense of violent crime (and make it more obvious that it was previously). 

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The group "Spokespeople for Violent Criminals Everywhere" couldn't have said it better. 

Yes, what a slap in the face to the victims and their families of the criminals the Democrats coddle. 

The Dems will take a 180-degree gaslighting turn next year to try and reel in their craziness and it'll be pitiful and insulting. Hopefully most people don't buy it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat Party Neglect
Warren Squire
Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha
Amy Curtis
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders Amy Curtis
Advertisement