On Gerrymandering, Sen. Chris Murphy Claims Democrats Respect Norms and Stay 'Inside the Box'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 06, 2025
Twitter

As Texas House Democrats hide out in Illinois and New York to deny a quorum to the Republicans, the people of X are posting the maps of Democratic states. As we reported, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts claimed Texas Republicans were trying to rig the election with gerrymandering, not mentioning that her state has zero Republican seats. Gov. Maura Healey also announced that Massachusetts needed to be gerrymandered to remove all Republican districts, knowing full well that her state's map is 9-0 blue.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin said that blue states like California and Illinois need to "go nuclear" with redistricting, even though those states are already highly gerrymandered in favor of the Democrats.

Sen. Chris Murphy agrees, saying that Democrats need to redraw congressional districts in states they control, NO DOUBT.

(We also appreciate that Murphy got the "masculine" memo and grew a beard just like Rep. Eric Swalwell and Pete Buttigieg.)

Yeah, because the Biden administration was all about respecting the norms.

Democracies die if red states redraw their maps, so why does he want Democrats to do the same? Won't that kill democracy?

Murphy really thinks blue states need to go nuclear and gerrymander to force out all Republican representatives, which they've already done.

California has nine Republican seats out of 52 representatives, so Murphy agrees with Slotkin that Dems have to "go nuclear" and eliminate them. Gosh darn it, Democrats are saying screw the observing the norms and staying inside the box.

***

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING TEXAS

