On Gerrymandering, Sen. Chris Murphy Claims Democrats Respect Norms and Stay 'Inside the Box'

As Texas House Democrats hide out in Illinois and New York to deny a quorum to the Republicans, the people of X are posting the maps of Democratic states. As we reported, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts claimed Texas Republicans were trying to rig the election with gerrymandering, not mentioning that her state has zero Republican seats. Gov. Maura Healey also announced that Massachusetts needed to be gerrymandered to remove all Republican districts, knowing full well that her state's map is 9-0 blue.

Advertisement

Sen. Elissa Slotkin said that blue states like California and Illinois need to "go nuclear" with redistricting, even though those states are already highly gerrymandered in favor of the Democrats.

Sen. Chris Murphy agrees, saying that Democrats need to redraw congressional districts in states they control, NO DOUBT.

(We also appreciate that Murphy got the "masculine" memo and grew a beard just like Rep. Eric Swalwell and Pete Buttigieg.)

Democracies die when the regime ignores the norms and operates outside the box, while the opposition respects norms and stays inside the box.



If Republicans redraw congressional districts in states they control, then Democrats need to do the same in states we control. NO DOUBT. pic.twitter.com/njESIXEHNH — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2025

Yeah, because the Biden administration was all about respecting the norms.

“This is a terrible thing that we are also going to do” — Jared Williams (@JayAreWilliams) August 6, 2025

Democracies die if red states redraw their maps, so why does he want Democrats to do the same? Won't that kill democracy?

You already have. Some of the most gerrymandered states in America are Democrat run states. pic.twitter.com/LzI1srnacW — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 6, 2025

Strangely, Chris didn't label NY state's mid-decade gerrymander as operating outside norms... — Jean R. Ewing (@GenNerd) August 6, 2025

You can’t. Why?



You already did it.



Gaslighting the public won’t change that. — Rombaro Rory (@psimatrix) August 6, 2025

@grok what percent of voters in Conneticut are republican votes and how many republican representatives are there? — Mark Bresson (@MarkBresson) August 6, 2025

Mr. Murphy, CT has more than 20% registered Republicans yet 0 house seats. Will you correct this problem so the Republicans have equal representation in Congress? — Roger Burt (@skullz1218) August 6, 2025

How to turn a red district blue…… remember CT 5? I do……. pic.twitter.com/7zGox7UDXq — TheCredibleHulk17 (@TheCredHulk17) August 6, 2025

Is this your idea of operating inside the box?

This look more like a Jerry Nadler deep vein thrombosis! 😳 pic.twitter.com/utiMOiMICN — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) August 6, 2025

Did democracy die in Illinois? pic.twitter.com/4ztXa9GmcS — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) August 6, 2025

You already have. But you know this. Bless your heart. — Crash Davis (@Call_me_Crash12) August 6, 2025

Advertisement

lol 8 states have ZERO Republican representatives — MediumDuckDong (@MediumDuckDong) August 6, 2025

You and your co-conspirators weaponized gerrymandering decades ago. You don't like it when the tables are turned, do you? — GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) August 6, 2025

Murphy really thinks blue states need to go nuclear and gerrymander to force out all Republican representatives, which they've already done.

California has nine Republican seats out of 52 representatives, so Murphy agrees with Slotkin that Dems have to "go nuclear" and eliminate them. Gosh darn it, Democrats are saying screw the observing the norms and staying inside the box.

***