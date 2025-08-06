On Gerrymandering, Sen. Chris Murphy Claims Democrats Respect Norms and Stay 'Inside the Box'

As Texas House Democrats hide out in Illinois and New York to deny a quorum to the Republicans, the people of X are posting the maps of Democratic states. As we reported, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts claimed Texas Republicans were trying to rig the election with gerrymandering, not mentioning that her state has zero Republican seats. Gov. Maura Healey also announced that Massachusetts needed to be gerrymandered to remove all Republican districts, knowing full well that her state's map is 9-0 blue.
Sen. Elissa Slotkin said that blue states like California and Illinois need to "go nuclear" with redistricting, even though those states are already highly gerrymandered in favor of the Democrats.
Sen. Chris Murphy agrees, saying that Democrats need to redraw congressional districts in states they control, NO DOUBT.
(We also appreciate that Murphy got the "masculine" memo and grew a beard just like Rep. Eric Swalwell and Pete Buttigieg.)
Democracies die when the regime ignores the norms and operates outside the box, while the opposition respects norms and stays inside the box.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2025
If Republicans redraw congressional districts in states they control, then Democrats need to do the same in states we control. NO DOUBT. pic.twitter.com/njESIXEHNH
Yeah, because the Biden administration was all about respecting the norms.
“This is a terrible thing that we are also going to do”— Jared Williams (@JayAreWilliams) August 6, 2025
Democracies die if red states redraw their maps, so why does he want Democrats to do the same? Won't that kill democracy?
You already have. Some of the most gerrymandered states in America are Democrat run states. pic.twitter.com/LzI1srnacW— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 6, 2025
Strangely, Chris didn't label NY state's mid-decade gerrymander as operating outside norms...— Jean R. Ewing (@GenNerd) August 6, 2025
You can’t. Why?— Rombaro Rory (@psimatrix) August 6, 2025
You already did it.
Gaslighting the public won’t change that.
@grok what percent of voters in Conneticut are republican votes and how many republican representatives are there?— Mark Bresson (@MarkBresson) August 6, 2025
Mr. Murphy, CT has more than 20% registered Republicans yet 0 house seats. Will you correct this problem so the Republicans have equal representation in Congress?— Roger Burt (@skullz1218) August 6, 2025
How to turn a red district blue…… remember CT 5? I do……. pic.twitter.com/7zGox7UDXq— TheCredibleHulk17 (@TheCredHulk17) August 6, 2025
Is this your idea of operating inside the box?— TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) August 6, 2025
This look more like a Jerry Nadler deep vein thrombosis! 😳 pic.twitter.com/utiMOiMICN
I have good news for you…. https://t.co/OmU4jMy8dF pic.twitter.com/xs6YQBHzIM— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 6, 2025
Did democracy die in Illinois? pic.twitter.com/4ztXa9GmcS— Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) August 6, 2025
You already have. But you know this. Bless your heart.— Crash Davis (@Call_me_Crash12) August 6, 2025
lol 8 states have ZERO Republican representatives— MediumDuckDong (@MediumDuckDong) August 6, 2025
You and your co-conspirators weaponized gerrymandering decades ago. You don't like it when the tables are turned, do you?— GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) August 6, 2025
Murphy really thinks blue states need to go nuclear and gerrymander to force out all Republican representatives, which they've already done.
California has nine Republican seats out of 52 representatives, so Murphy agrees with Slotkin that Dems have to "go nuclear" and eliminate them. Gosh darn it, Democrats are saying screw the observing the norms and staying inside the box.
***
